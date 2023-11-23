Bitgate Research: Blast attracts US$100M within 2 days of launch, US Justice Department settles with Binance

Bitgate Research, 2023/11/22

1. Popular Tokens:

rats (token) – RATS is one of the more active projects BRC-20 token community. The main purpose of the project is to satirize the rat trading by project teams, whose main selling point is the launch proper. It has an active community with strong consensus.

ATOR (token) – Yesterday, the ATOR token experienced a massive selloff, primarily due to the removal of nearly a thousand relay nodes powered by Ator (a major use case) from the leading dark net connector, The Onion Network (TOR). . This led to a massive 66% drop in the price of the token in a single day. Ethereum has announced plans to set up its own decentralized peer-to-peer routing network.

stigma (token) – BLUR opened the Season 2 airdrop yesterday, as well as started token pre-mining for Season 3. The pre-mining process requires staking BLUR tokens. This strategy not only prevented BLUR from facing significant selling pressure but also led to a counter-trend increase in the value of the token.

WBNB (TOKEN) – Yesterday, Binance reached a preliminary settlement with the US Department of Justice. CZ will resign as CEO of Binance and pay a fine of US$4.3 billion as per the US Justice Department lawsuit. BNB is an important part of the Binance ecosystem, and this news caused significant fluctuations in its value.

2. Popular NFT ,

Neo Tokyo Outer Citizens (NFT) – Neo Tokyo founder Alex Baker announced on social media that Neo will be collaborating with Tokyo Avax Developing related games on the series. Influenced by this news, Neo Tokyo has seen a significant increase in trading volumes.

SmartCat (NFT) – Recently launched by SmartLayer, this NFT project has attracted a lot of attention on the chain. The current number of holders is 880,000.

3. Popular DAP ,

BLAST: LaunchBridge (DApp) – BLAST, the yield generating Layer 2 solution invested by Paradigm, was officially launched yesterday. The introduction of the referral program has led to increased attention and exposure, and strong anticipation for the airdrop.

Blur: Holding (DAP) – Yesterday, Blur released the Season 2 airdrop, raising a total of 307 million BLUR tokens. Concurrently, Blur also launched BLUR staking and pre-mining for Season 3, with several tokens currently being staked and pre-mined.

Port 3 Aggregator (DApp) – Port 3 is a social data oracle project incubated by Binance Labs. Its main features include building a decentralized social data oracle based on data aggregation and providing open data layer services for various Web3 identity and asset applications. It also introduces an incentive layer to empower contributors, aiming to ensure user data ownership. Port3’s social data oracle aims to address three main issues: data organization and connectivity, data rights ownership by users, and user privacy protection.

Orbiter (dApp) – Orbiter is a well-known cross-chain bridge project that leverages ZK technology to accelerate cross-chain operations. It has technical advantages, offering relatively low costs compared to other cross-chain bridge projects. Additionally, it serves as an important on-chain analytical tool, providing fundamental data about various dApps and Layer 2 status on its official website. The project has not launched its token yet, making it important to stay updated.

Fran Pet (DApp) – Fran Pet is currently the most interacted DApp on the base chain, with contracts holding 127.6 ETH. With a remarkably active player base, it is advisable to continue monitoring this DApp closely.

Vertex (DApp) – Vertex is a decentralized exchange (DEX) protocol based on Arbitrum, which provides cross-margin trading services. It integrates spot, perpetual contracts and currency markets into one application. Yesterday, it completed its TGE, and VRTX Token Bitget was initially listed on Bybit and KuCoin exchanges.

4. Trending topics on Twitter:

bnb (TOKEN) – The US Treasury Department announced a settlement with Binance, which includes a US$4.3 billion fine to be paid by Binance. Changpeng Zhao tweeted that he has stepped down as CEO of Binance, and Richard Teng, former head of regional markets at Binance, will take over as CEO. BNB has fallen 9% in the last 24 hours.

5. Regional Trending Searches:

Kraken – On November 21, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) accused Kraken of improperly commingling customer funds and operating an unregistered platform. The SEC reiterated in the Kraken lawsuit that 11 tokens, including SOL and ADA, are classified as “securities.”

Binance and CZ – 1. In its settlement announcement with Binance, the US Treasury Department said that, in addition to the US$3.4 billion civil penalty by the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), Binance will also be under five-year regulation and is Binance needs to make significant compliance commitments, including ensuring a complete exit from the United States. In addition to imposing a $968 million fine on Binance, the OFAC settlement agreement requires Binance to comply with a series of strict sanction compliance obligations, including full cooperation with regulatory agencies overseen by FinCEN; 2. Changpeng Zhao tweeted that he has stepped down as CEO of Binance, and Richard Teng, former head of regional markets at Binance, will take over as CEO.

stigma (tokens) – Blur has opened the Season 2 airdrop claim with a total of 307 million BLUR tokens, and has begun the Season 3 airdrop that will last six months. BLAST, the new L2 network launched by Blur founder Pacman, reached a TVL of US$81.265 million and a user count of 23,368 on the first day.

