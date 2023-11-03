Bitgate outperforms industry with strong proof of reserve ratio of 199% – CoinJournal

Victoria, Seychelles, November 3, 2023, Chainwire

Top crypto derivatives and copy trading platform Bitgate has unveiled its latest monthly Proof of Reserves (POR) report, continuing its commitment to comprehensive transparency with a total reserves ratio of 199%. This PoR report upholds Bitgate’s pledge to users that their funds are fully backed 1:1 and available on demand. With a reserve ratio close to 200%, Bitgate has surpassed the industry standard of 100% by doubling it.

Bitgate’s POR figures from October 2023 highlight its commitment to maintaining strong financial health and technical security. These remarkable reserve ratios reinforce Bitgate’s unwavering pledge to protect user assets and guarantee top-tier transparency in the cryptocurrency sector.

Based on data collected from CoinMarketCap on November 3, Bitget’s cumulative reserves exceeded $1.54 billion, covering a range of important digital assets such as BTC, ETH, USDT, USDC and others. This report provides evidence of Bitgate’s unwavering dedication to transparency.

Bitget’s latest reserve ratios are as follows:

Gracie Chen, Managing Director of Bitgate, highlighted the importance of transparency: “Bitgate is committed to providing the highest level of security and transparency to its users. We prioritize financial stability and technical strength to ensure unwavering trust in their platform. As a cornerstone of trust, Bitgate has published Proof of Reserve reports for 12 consecutive months. We take great pride in maintaining the highest reserve ratio among all major exchanges. With a strong reserve ratio of 200%, this means that for every dollar our user deposits on our platform, we allocate an additional dollar to ensure the full solvency and safety of their assets. This unwavering dedication to financial stability reinforces our users’ confidence in BitGet as a reliable and trusted crypto exchange.

Furthermore, Bitgate’s commitment to transparency aligns with its focus on user asset security. The exchange conducts regular audits of the Proof of Reserve, working with leading audit firms to guarantee the accuracy of user asset balances.

To protect its users, Bitget has set up a $300 million security fund. This fund is designed to cover any losses incurred by users in case of compromised accounts, lost assets, or unexpected events beyond their control. Bitgate is dedicated to continuously increasing the protection fund to maintain its value, underscoring its commitment to customer asset protection.

About Bitgate

Established in 2018, bitgate world leader cryptocurrency exchange And Web3 Company. Serving over 20 million users in over 100 countries and territories, Bitget Exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its leading copy trading feature and other trading solutions. Formerly known as BitKeep, BitGate Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers a range of comprehensive Web 3 solutions and features, including wallet functionality, swaps, NFT marketplace, dApp browser, and much more. Bitgate inspires individuals to adopt crypto through collaborations with trusted partners including famous Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi and official esports event organizer PGL.

