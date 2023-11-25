A centralized exchange listing is often a major price catalyst for any crypto project, especially an early stage coin that has few places to trade.

Thanks to the listing on Bitget exchange and the ongoing $23,000 airdrop, the El Hippo meme coin has reached new heights and surpassed a monthly high, now testing its all-time high, which was reached in August.

With a $6.5 million market cap, the project could grow significantly and still be worth less than Dogecoin, and due to the small-cap, many analysts have taken interest in the rising price trajectory of the project.

El Hippo (HIPP) explained

El Hippo is a young meme coin created in August that reached an all-time high of $0.92 within a few weeks of launch. The project focuses on rewarding its users with regular airdrops and funded meme contests, creating a loyal fanbase eager to create and distribute humorous hippo-themed memes and videos online.

The strategy has worked like a charm, not only increasing brand awareness of the project but also fostering a community that really enjoys the onslaught of memes that are created every day. Many users have also used the El Hippo profile picture generator to show their loyalty online.

El Hippo now has 10,000 token holders and 100,000 followers on social media platforms, and more people are learning about the project every day. However, as a small-cap project, El Hippo is still in its early stages, with a market capitalization of only $6.5 million. Users have seen 265% gains since launch and 70% monthly gains since the beginning of November.

el hippo price action

El Hippo is now trading at $0.0000000089, strongly testing its all-time high of $0.0000000092. If it can break the resistance around $0.0000009, the project could see a bigger upside, as indicated by the slow and steady growth seen on the monthly chart above.

When a project gradually builds an upward trend by establishing support and consolidating for a while before moving higher, it is generally viewed as more sustainable growth than simply moving upward. And this kind of behavior is seen on the charts today.

HIPP has established strong support at $0.0000000084, $0.000000008, and $0.0000000074, leading many analysts to speculate whether the project is entering a bullish trend.

El Hippo drop and listing

Of course, if anything could trigger the rally, it could also be a $23,000 airdrop following a major exchange listing. HIPP is scheduled to be listed on Bitgate on November 28, and those with a net deposit of $50 HIPP (ie, deposited $50 more than withdrawn) can receive the reward as well as a free t-shirt.

The team is also distributing $1,400 to its users through Zealy. Typically, the El Hippo community receives $700 every two weeks, but the reward has been doubled to celebrate the Bitgate listing.

Users can buy HIPP through Uniswap or with direct fiat transfer of 14 currencies through the El Hippeau website and trade it on MetaMask, Uniswap, Trust Wallet, Bitgate, and MEXC.

youth meme finding coins

HIPP appeals to users looking for the next SHIB or PEPE due to its young age and small market cap. Many believe that small-cap coins are more likely to explode than large-cap coins, but they also carry more risk than larger coins due to their inherent volatility, as compared to the price Large price fluctuations can be seen in either direction. For larger coins with more stable prices.

As always, users should trade and invest responsibly and practice risk management every step of the way.

Disclaimer: The above article is sponsored content; It is written by a third party. CryptoPotato does not endorse or take responsibility for the content, advertising, products, quality, accuracy, or other material on this page. Nothing in this should be considered financial advice. Readers are strongly advised to independently and carefully verify information and conduct their own research before associating with any company or project mentioned. Investing in cryptocurrencies carries a risk of capital loss, and readers are also advised to consult a professional before making any decisions that may or may not be based on the sponsored content above.

Readers are also advised to read CryptoPotato’s full disclaimer.

source: cryptopotato.com