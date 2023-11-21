Bitgate Honors Core Community with Limited Edition NFT Drop – Blockonomi

Cryptocurrency exchange Bitgate has unveiled an exclusive collection of 500 non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to celebrate and reward dedicated members of its Bitgate Builders community.

Designed as a sign of appreciation for the tireless efforts of key contributors, the limited edition NFT drop offers exclusive benefits and VIP access to the Bitget ecosystem.

key points

Bitget Exchange Launches Limited Edition NFT to Honor Dedicated Members of its Bitget Builders Community

500 exclusive NFTs were issued with various benefits like merchants, airdrops, market insights to reward key contributors.

The move reflects Bitgate’s commitment to empowering and inspiring the next generation of crypto leaders

Bitgate Builders is part of the Blockchain4Youth project providing crypto/web3 education and training

The second phase of Bitgate Builders aims to recruit 100+ young talents globally and nurture the community

Bitgate Builders serves as the central pillar of the Blockchain4Youth project, Bitgate’s flagship corporate social responsibility initiative aimed at nurturing the next generation of crypto pioneers. Through comprehensive education programs, practical training and community development, Bitgate seeks to inspire global youth leaders and unlock their potential as the future stewards of blockchain technology.

The limited edition NFT collection pays tribute to the builders who have made invaluable contributions to the program since its inception. Each NFT acts as a special pass card for access to a variety of benefits within the Bitget ecosystem. Owners can gain insider information on crypto market trends, benefit from whitelisting locations for hot token releases, receive Bitget-branded merchandise, and take advantage of airdrop earnings.

For Gracie Chen, Managing Director of Bitgate, this launch highlights their commitment to empowering their community and honoring the loyal support of Core members. It also paves the way to increase builder engagement across the platform through innovative NFT integrations.

The successful first phase of Bitgate Builders has already made its mark with the first crop of ambitious young leaders receiving specialized training and securing full-time employment at leading crypto companies. Bitgate is raising the bar for the next cohort, aiming to include over 100 talented young entrants in the next phase.

Accelerating community development even further, the global Bitget Builders Tour will enable the most outstanding builders to lead offline gatherings and local community education initiatives across 20 countries. As ambassadors of the Bitgate ecosystem, these events will promote greater crypto adoption around the world.

With sustainability at its core, Bitgate’s multifaceted approach to nurturing Web3 talent helps secure the long-term growth of the broader crypto industry. The limited edition NFT collection for excellent builders reinforces the shared sense of acceptance and belonging that makes this community so unique.

As Bitgate continues to bridge traditional finance and decentralization, programs like Bitgate Builders that unlock youth potential and funnel their creativity into blockchain innovation will remain vital to securing its legacy. The limited edition NFT ushers in a new era of empowerment and rewards for those who boldly push Bitgate into the future.

Source: blockonomi.com