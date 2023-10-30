Bitgate Announces Initial Listing of Memecoin in Innovation Zone and Meme Zone

[PRESS RELEASE – Victoria, Seychelles, October 30th, 2023]

Bitgate, the world’s largest crypto copy trading platform, is excited to announce the initial listing of Memecoin on its platform. Memecoin will be listed in the Innovation Zone and Meme Zone on November 3, 2023, giving traders the opportunity to engage with this trending token.

MemeCoin is the native ecosystem token of MemeLand – a globally popular meme platform developed by 9GAG, a Web3 venture studio. Compatible with the ERC-20 token standard, the token has gained significant popularity for its unique approach to digital currency. With its massive community of 200+ million followers and meme-inspired branding, Memecoin has become the latest talk of the town and has caught the attention of crypto enthusiasts worldwide.

Memecoin’s listing on Bitgate’s Innovation Zone and Meme Zone reflects Bitgate’s commitment to providing its users access to innovative and trending tokens. The Innovation Zone is dedicated to the initial listing of trending tokens, while the Meme Zone provides a platform for meme-inspired projects.

The spot grid trading for Memecoin will go live within 24 hours of listing, allowing traders to take advantage of market opportunities for the token. Bitgate users can deposit, trade, and withdraw Memecoin tokens on the platform, providing them with a seamless trading experience.

“We are thrilled to welcome Memecoin to the Bitgate platform,” said Gracie Chen, Managing Director of Bitgate. “Memecoin’s listing in our Innovation Zone and Meme Zone reflects our dedication to providing our users access to exciting and trending projects. We believe the strong community support of Memecoin will contribute to its future prospects.”

About Bitgate

Founded in 2018, Bitgate is the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 20 million users in over 100 countries and territories, Bitget Exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its leading copy trading feature and other trading solutions. Formerly known as BitKeep, BitGate Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers a range of comprehensive Web 3 solutions and features, including wallet functionality, swaps, NFT marketplace, dApp browser, and much more. Bitgate inspires individuals to adopt crypto through collaborations with trusted partners including famous Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi and official esports event organizer PGL.

source: cryptopotato.com