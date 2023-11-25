Bitcoin BTC has seen a huge resurgence in recent weeks, sending Bitcoin prices back into a bull market despite fears that the US could “kill” it.

The price of Bitcoin has more than doubled since November last year (recent events suggest that 2024 could be even more impressive).

Now, Dan Morehead, the influential founder of Bitcoin and crypto investment company Pantera Capital, has predicted that Bitcoin’s “worst kept secret” could have a “huge” impact.

Bitcoin is facing a Wall Street earthquake, which some expect to wreak havoc on the price of Bitcoin.



“As we approach the launch of multiple spot Bitcoin ETFs, the worst-kept secret in the blockchain, will the news, when it finally comes, be the time to sell,” Morehead asked in a blog post.

The price of Bitcoin was boosted sharply by BlackRock BLK, the world’s largest asset manager, in June when it made a surprise application to launch a Bitcoin spot exchange-traded fund (ETF), potentially sending the Bitcoin market $ 48.3 trillion US assets were opened. Management Industry.

BlackRock’s Bitcoin spot filing sparked a flood of rival Wall Street giants filing for their own Bitcoin funds, with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) now considering about a dozen applications.

The price of Bitcoin has risen sharply again this year, climbing along with gold as the Federal Reserve… [+] It has kept interest rates stable in its fight against inflation.



“The BlackRock ETF fundamentally transforms access to Bitcoin,” Morehead wrote. “This will have a huge (positive) impact. We strongly believe that many spot Bitcoin ETFs will be approved. We also believe that this will happen in a month or two, not a year.”

Expectations have risen in recent weeks that approval of a Bitcoin spot ETF is imminent, with Bloomberg Intelligence analysts placing the likelihood that the SEC will greenlight a fund at 90% by January 2024.

Morehead said the arrival of the long-awaited U.S. Bitcoin spot ETF is a rare example of a “buy the rumor, buy the news” phenomenon — a stark contrast to the Nasdaq listing of crypto exchange Coinbase and the arrival of a Bitcoin futures ETF in late 2021, both of which were based on Bitcoin. Coincides with the price’s last bullish peak.

