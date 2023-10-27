Bitcoin’s spectacular surge: what’s next? Experts understand the crypto maze

Gareth Soloway, Analyst and Chief Market Strategist at InTheMoneyStocks.com and President of VerifiedInvesting.com, recently took a deep dive into the dynamics and offered a glimpse of Bitcoin and its future.

Bitcoin’s rally, which has gained 30% in the past fortnight, has rekindled bullish sentiments within the crypto community. This performance is linked to the anticipation surrounding the possible approval of a spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF). What happens once this approval is received?

The Power of Speculation and the Potential Spot Bitcoin ETF Impact

Gareth Soloway believes approval, which could come by the end of this year or early 2024, could trigger a price correction. Soloway believes, “If Bitcoin is still up here, you can’t go higher than that.”

Soloway argues that the crypto space may already be involved in spot Bitcoin ETF approval. This implies that the news, once official, may paradoxically catalyze a selloff, reducing the current momentum.

Soloway estimates that Bitcoin’s “maximum upside” during this bullish phase will reach around $47,000 – potentially the next resistance level.

Experts indicate that many institutional ETF players may have already accumulated Bitcoin in anticipation of eventual spot ETF approval. This could mean fewer buyers once a spot Bitcoin ETF comes into existence. Soloway explained:

Many of these ETFs institutions have probably been accumulating for the past few months, knowing that approval will eventually come. And hence, there may not be as many buyers for spot ETFs.

A Glimpse into 2024: Economic Predictions and Crypto

While Bitcoin’s immediate future is in the spotlight, Soloway takes a broader macroeconomic outlook for the year ahead. The analyst has painted a cautious picture, predicting an imminent economic recession in 2024. This, combined with the stock market correction of approximately 35%, could have a significant impact on Bitcoin.

Soloway predicts a possible drop to $15,000:

What happens if the stock market goes down 35%? Fear and panic will prevail even among Bitcoin holders. Remember, there are many people holding Bitcoin who also have large stock portfolios. And if at some point I drop too low, do I start panicking and start selling everything? It is this concern that could take us back to $15,000 or even lower.

Supporting his bleak economic forecast, Soloway highlighted rising credit card debt, skyrocketing interest rates and the “risky” state of many banking institutions.

The expert emphasized the dangers lurking within the banking sector, many of which he termed “zombie banks”, operating with unsustainable “dead paper on their balance sheets”.

Despite the dire financial outlook, Soloway shared his bullish sentiment on gold, anticipating new all-time highs. Analysts underline the importance of engaging with “smart money,” referring to central banks that oversee and implement monetary policies.

Soloway concluded:

if they [Central Banks are] Loading the boat on gold, then maybe it says we need to do the same

Featured image from iStock, chart from TradingView

source: www.newsbtc.com