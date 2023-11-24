Bitcoin’s Path to Supercycle: Will 2024 End a Dramatic Recession?

Source: Adobe/Simon

The idea of ​​a Bitcoin supercycle, first introduced by Bitcoin educator Dan Held in 2020, is once again gaining traction in the community as Bitcoin enters what some believe will be another There could be a long-term bullish phase.

The main drivers behind this potential supercycle are a combination of factors, including Bitcoin’s programmed halving cycle every four years, increased institutional adoption, and the use of digital assets such as the Lightning Network and potentially known Bitcoin-based non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Covers a spectrum of cases. As ordinals.

It is believed that once these factors are fully in place, Bitcoin – and perhaps crypto more broadly – ​​will no longer be subject to the traditional bullish and bearish patterns seen in previous market cycles.

However, despite these elements already being present to some degree, the previous cycle did not prevent another sharp market downturn that began in late 2021.

Scenario change in favor of a supercycle

However, the scenario is now changing, especially in the United States, which accounts for a significant portion of global equity markets, crypto news outlet Cointelegraph speculated in a Thursday article.

Potential approval of spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the US, exemplified by BlackRock’s application in June 2023, could provide the necessary institutional support that a Bitcoin supercycle will need.

Meanwhile, the recent downgrade of US credit ratings by major agencies such as Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s Investors Service and Fitch Ratings also raises questions about the stability of the US dollar.

Cointelegraph reports that if hyperinflation becomes a concern, Bitcoin could emerge as a safe haven, mirroring trends seen in other countries facing economic uncertainties.

The ongoing trend of de-dollarization and potential loss of confidence in fiat currencies may increase its adoption in countries facing economic challenges more broadly.

The upcoming Bitcoin halving event in April 2024, coupled with potential institutional support and changing global economic dynamics, creates a scenario where a Bitcoin supercycle could materialize.

As the crypto community anxiously awaits developments in the coming years, discussions about a potential Bitcoin supercycle continue to shape the industry’s narrative, with stakeholders closely monitoring key indicators and events that could predict Bitcoin’s future. Can take you to unknown territory.

