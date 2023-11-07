Bitcoin's gains stalled, prompting traders to pivot into high-flying altcoins

Get all the essential market news and expert opinions in one place with our daily newsletter. Get a comprehensive recap of the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up here!

(Kitco News) – Bitcoin (BTC) outperformed altcoins in trading on Monday as cryptocurrency investors began exiting the top crypto – which hit its highest price of 2023 on Friday – and promising lower-cap tokens. Did. The crypto bull market continues to rise.

Shares opened higher but came under pressure in the afternoon as traders looked to book profits after the stock market’s best week of the year. Although it appears that the Federal Reserve has raised interest rates for some time, investors are on edge due to rising geopolitical tensions and the continued growth of national debt in the US and many countries around the world, which suggests that Challenging economic conditions exist. Ahead.

At the closing bell, the S&P, Dow and Nasdaq managed to end in the green, registering gains of 0.18%, 0.10% and 0.30% respectively.

Data provided by Trading View shows that Bitcoin price traded between $34,760 and $35,305, showing signs of compression that will inevitably lead to a breakout, with most analysts predicting a breakout.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

“November Bitcoin Futures Prices [were] “We saw strength in early U.S. trading Monday,” said Jim Wyckoff, senior technical analyst at Kitco, who said prices are holding high and this is not a recession.

Bitcoin futures 1-day chart. Source: Kitco

“It appears the bulls are gathering strength for the next reversal,” Wyckoff said. “BTC bulls still have an overall near-term technical advantage as the price uptrend is still alive on the daily bar chart.”

MN Trading analyst Gunter Lackmann said Bitcoin has been holding “quite strongly” since initially climbing past $33,500 and is currently “consolidating in a rising price channel.”

“While the potential remains for an eventual retest of the previous HTF range high ($31.5k), for now, the focus should be on the daily 8EMA,” Lackman said. “Price is retesting and finding support at the 8EMA during a period of strength, and unless that relationship changes, we should be more bullish.”

BTC/USD 1-day chart. Source: MN Trading

Lackman identified the range from $38,500 to $43,000 as “a potential target if we get another impulsive leg up,” while the range between $31,500 and $33,000 “would be a good option if you consider increasing your long exposures on a bullish basis or Looks like a good place to add chart structure.”

“In terms of chart structure, there is no plausible scenario in which we drop to <$20k or even start closing daily candles <$30k and then break out from there shortly thereafter,” he said.

Michael van de Poppe, founder of MN Trading, said that the current chart pattern shows that Bitcoin has started an uptrend like in previous cycles, and could reach $36,500-$37,000 in the coming days.

Getting to the Classic Grind Upward #bitcoin, We will likely continue to move towards new highs (target remains $36,500-37,000). Classic liquidity declines, but the trend is clearly upward. pic.twitter.com/xYG8gkEfWs – Michael van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) 6 November 2023

Pope noted in a separate post that there is a possibility that we could see Bitcoin retest support at $30,000-$32,000, and said that if that happens, “it’s time to step into the market” because “the sentiment changed. Is.”

Altcoins extend their uptrend

Most of the top 200 tokens recorded gains on Monday, with only eight projects recording losses of more than 3%.

Daily cryptocurrency market performance. Source: Coin360

Blur (BLUR) led the way with a 35.8% increase, followed by a 22.9% increase for Trust Wallet Token (TWT), and a 17.4% gain for Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR). Liquidity (LQTY) led the losses, falling 19.2%, while Status (SNT) fell 14.3%, and MultiverseX (EGLD) fell 6.6%.

The total cryptocurrency market cap is now $1.33 trillion, and Bitcoin’s dominance rate is 51.4%.

