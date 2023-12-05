Bitcoin’s downside risks should not be ignored as asset hits 19-month high: Bitfinex

Bitcoin (BTC) has reached a new year’s high, surpassing $42,000 on December 4. The asset has broken the upper limit of the trading range it had been in for weeks, and recorded its strongest monthly close since March 2022.

However, analysts at cryptocurrency exchange Bitfinex have warned that investors and traders should be wary of BTC’s downside risk as a breach of the asset’s three-year real price trend could result in market capitulation.

According to the latest edition of the Bitfinex Alpha report, the Bitcoin Realized Price Spectrum is an important metric for analyzing BTC market trends as it reveals critical price levels for a pullback.

Bitcoin’s latest price surge has led the digital asset to trade above all markers of the real price band, including the prices of unspent transaction outputs (UTXOs) with dates of one, two, three, five and seven years. Are. BTC has been finding support and resistance at every price band during the last cycle, with the three-year band being one of the most important.

The three-year band is currently around $31,000, and BTC has yet to retest it since breaking away from it. Analysts believe that a drop in the price of BTC below the three-year band could lead to a major correction, which would lead to capitulation among investors who have held the asset for three years and possibly short-term holders’ actual realignment. The price may fall further.

“Although this seems unreasonable given the current price dynamics, it would be consistent with the price decline in early 2020, followed by a rally off the bear market lows at that time… This correction could be the target for a year, two years and Five-year real prices could be located at around $29,000. “If there is an extended pullback, this will be the lowest level of support,” Bitfinex said.

an alternative scenario

Bitfinex further explained that although the perspective may seem “bleak,” it was important to consider all possible outcomes for Bitcoin’s price movement. However, an alternative scenario sees all realized prices on the metric, except for long-term holders, aligning in an upward direction.

Meanwhile, Bitfinex attributed BTC’s latest surge to a combination of several factors, including significant buying activity in the market and a significant shift in futures market dynamics compared to the spot market.

