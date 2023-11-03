Bitcoin's decline led to mass liquidation of long positions

In the highly volatile area of ​​cryptocurrency trading, a staggering $110 million worth of long positions have been liquidated in just 24 hours. Bitcoin and Binance have emerged as primary contributors to this widespread wave of liquidations.

This dramatic surge in liquidations comes after a turbulent up-and-down ride in crypto prices. Bitcoin’s value reached its highest point in 18 months, but suddenly fell to the $34.5K mark in a single day.

Large scale liquidation of longs

At the time of writing this report, longs were liquidated over $110 million worth of crypto in a 24-hour period.

CoinGlass data also indicates that in the same 24-hour period, shorts worth approximately $22 million were liquidated. CoinGlass clearly states that;

“In the last 24 hours, 51,553 traders were liquidated, totaling $132.91 million.”

Of course, Bitcoin represented the largest share of liquidations, with over $38.85 million worth of longs liquidated over the period. Ethereum and Solana longs saw massive liquidations, reaching highs of $21.78 million and $10.7 million, respectively.

According to the report, the most significant single liquidation in this period was on the Bitmex exchange XBTUSD pair, where $2 million was liquidated.

Major crypto exchanges like Binance, OKEx, Huobi, Bitmex and Bybit led the way with liquidations of $67.79 million, $43.15 million, $12 million, $4 million and $3.83 million respectively.

crypto price rollercoaster

The ongoing price rollercoaster of crypto tokens fuels the recent liquidation spree in the crypto markets. Bitcoin has been going through peaks and troughs for almost a fortnight, reaching $36K, the price last recorded in May 2022.

On November 1, the price of BTC was at a low of only $34.25K and quickly rose to $36K on November 2. However, barely 24 hours after the peak, Bitcoin is back at $34.5K.

This sudden surge and 4% decline is the primary reason for the ongoing liquidation of longs. At the time of writing this report, Bitcoin is still showing signs of further decline, having fallen by approximately 2.34% in the last 24 hours.

Ethereum’s conduct also indicates a possible continued price decline, with its price falling by more than 2.1% in the last 24 hours.

Almost in the same tone, Cardano and MASK, which have seen massive liquidations among shorts, have recorded positive price action with gains of 4% and 16% respectively in the last 24 hours.

