Bitcoin’s Bullish Surge: Analysis of Network Fees, Price Trends and More

Despite the recent decline, BTC continues to trade above $30,000.

As positive exchange netflows dominate, more BTC flows into exchanges.

Recent surge in Bitcoin price [BTC] This has brought relief to some investors, especially those who bought it at a price below its current range. Given Bitcoin’s continued rising trend, it is worth finding out how exchange flows have reacted to it and what impact it has had on network fees.

Bitcoin maintains $30,000 price range

Over the past two days, Bitcoin’s price has seen a slight decline, as shown on its daily time-frame chart. However, according to the chart the decline was less than 2%.

At the time of writing, this decline had stopped, and a modest increase of less than 1% was noticeable. Notably, Bitcoin was still trading at around $34,000, maintaining its position above the $30,000 mark despite the recent decline.

What is particularly noteworthy in the current BTC price trend is its strong bullish sentiment, as indicated by its Relative Strength Index (RSI). According to the latest available data, the RSI reading is still in the overbought zone. This price trend has also brought about significant changes in fees and exchange flows.

Bitcoin fee analysis

According to crypto fees data, the recent surge in the price of Bitcoin has had a positive impact on network fees. The data showed a significant increase in network fees between October 22 and October 24, surpassing the $6 million mark.

To provide context, throughout the month of September, fees consistently remained below $5 million, making this increase the most significant in nearly two months to $6 million.

However, at the present time, the total fee has dropped slightly to just over $4 million due to recent declines. This increase in fees was a clear indication of increased trading activity due to the rising price trend.

Inflows dominate BTC exchange flows

Based on exchange netflow data provided by CryptoQuant, Bitcoin has experienced an increase in asset flows to exchanges since the start of its upward trend. At the time of writing, the flow chart displayed a positive inflow of 175 BTC, indicating that more assets were entering exchanges than leaving.

Furthermore, it shows that as the price of Bitcoin increases, more holders are taking advantage of this increase and selling their holdings to secure profits.

Additionally, the continued stagnation of this flow, combined with price increases, has contributed to the increase in network fees that has been seen recently.

Source: ambcrypto.com