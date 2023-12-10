Bitcoin's bullish run should remind investors not to repeat past mistakes

The recent rally in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies is cause for celebration, but it shouldn’t repeat the mistakes of past bull markets.

With Bitcoin headed for an upward move until the end of 2023, recently reaching $44,000, the mood and sentiment has become more optimistic, and rightfully so. In a year that saw the trial and conviction of Samuel Bankman-Fried on multiple counts, guilty pleas by Changpeng Zhao and Binance on criminal charges, and multiple lawsuits filed by the SEC against the space, Bitcoin prices have seen a recovery. A good news is welcome. Combined with increasing speculation that a Bitcoin spot ETF could be approved in the near term, market sentiment has certainly turned positive as 2023 approaches.

Although these good headlines and coverage permeate the media landscape, there are significant challenges that still remain to be overcome. These include, but are not limited to 1) with the exception of Commissioner Pearce, the SEC seems to be adopting increasingly adversarial positions on every crypto and crypto-adjacent issue, 2) a sluggish US legislative environment, compounded by the news that Patrick McHenry is not seeking re-election, which has left rule-making in the hands of the SEC, and 3) an accounting and auditing rule-making environment that has made it difficult for firms wishing to use and/or provide advisory services Only minimal guidance has been prepared. Crypto. BitcoinBTC is certainly a bright spot as the year comes to a close, but significant challenges remain for Bitcoin to gain mainstream adoption and acceptance.

Let’s look at how optimistic crypto investors and holders can balance this enthusiasm to hopefully avoid falling victim to the same issues that have plagued investors during previous bullishness.

Stick to investment thesis

As widespread as the investment thesis of buy low, sell high may be, in reality this is not always the case. Seeing continuously rising prices can create a severe fear of losing out among investors, leading to increased buying volume to track price increases; This is not a successful wealth creation strategy. Even though cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, operate differently from fiat-based instruments on a fundamental level, crypto still represents a financial asset class and operates as such.

For long-term bullish investors in crypto, this may be an attractive time to double your investment amount, reallocate funds, liquidate other positions, or otherwise take dramatic action. Attractive, but a strategy that can lead to unintended consequences (unplanned for taxes if liquidating other positions is necessary), throw allocation strategies out of balance which can lead to overweight positions in crypto, and investors. Any decline in price levels may be countered.

Remember The Last Bull Market

The most recent rally in April 2021 provided a convenient smokescreen for bad behavior. Putting aside the FTX and Binance scandals that eventually came to light, there were several other negative trends that took hold and flourished during this period. Driven by the belief that Bitcoin would continue to rise, individual investors (well documented on social media) completely changed lifestyles, investment plans, and work arrangements to take part in the rally. The financial ruin that followed the fall in prices from all-time levels irked individuals and more importantly regulators across the sector, which has since at least indirectly led policy makers to take a harsher stance.

Non-fungible tokens were also a product of previous bullish periods that were co-opted and distorted through the lens of endless price appreciation. NFTs have tremendous value and functionality, with the ability to 1) serve as a medium between the physical and virtual worlds, and 2) allow individuals and companies to better control, monetize, and participate in the ever-increasing digitalization of personal and business lives. Permission is granted to take. These opportunities are overshadowed by speculative projects, scams, and memories of prices paid for NFT artwork that were sold at many times higher than the market would allow.

Last but not least, the dramatic increase in prices provided fertile ground for scammers and other bad actors to con new crypto investors out of savings and commit all kinds of fraud. Investors would be well advised to appreciate and enjoy the rally that is occurring, but not to forget that price appreciation, in itself, is not always a net positive for the sector.

focus on basics

The narrative around blockchain and tokenized assets has changed dramatically following a dramatic drop in prices. No longer limited to just the realm of individual investors, liberal communities and the financial community, major TradeFi players and governments have also adopted these technologies. HSBCHBA, Citi, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan are just a handful of global banking giants that have implemented blockchain and token payment rails following the last bull run. With its almost perfect record with ETF approvals, BlackRock has tipped its hat to launch a spot Bitcoin ETF following SEC approval.

At the same time, policymakers in the United States and abroad have begun to have a more extensive conversation and debate about how blockchain and tokenized assets should or should not be integrated within payments and financial market structures. As frustrating as some of these hearings and policy conversations may be, it is part of the maturation process that crypto advocates have been calling for for a long time. Ignoring this and focusing solely on price risks undermining progress related to institutional adoption and policy debate.

The price appreciation and increased adoption of Bitcoin and the broader cryptoasset space is something that should be celebrated, but at the same time investors should be wary of repeating past mistakes.

