(Bloomberg) — Bitcoin began another round of its notorious volatility with a brief but sharp drop to $40,000 amid a widespread crypto selloff.

The largest token fell 7.5% to $40,521 as of 7:15 a.m. Monday in London and pared some losses to trade 3.6% lower at $42,245.

Smaller tokens like Ether, XRP, Polkadot and Cardano also fell. The index of the 100 largest digital assets fell nearly 4%, its biggest decline since November 22.

Bitcoin is on the decline this year on hopes that regulators will give the green light to the first US exchange-traded funds to invest directly in the token, widening the potential base of crypto investors. Claims that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates in 2024 have also encouraged a rally in both Bitcoin and virtual currencies overall.

“Market leverage has increased significantly,” said Sydney-based Richard Galvin, co-founder of Digital Asset Capital Management. “The current decline looks more like a market decline as opposed to any fundamental news catalyst.”

Coinglass data shows that nearly $312 million worth of crypto trading positions betting on higher prices were liquidated by 7:15 a.m. ET in London on Dec. 11 — the most of such positions since at least mid-September. More numbers.

Investors are gearing up for US inflation data this week and the Fed’s final policy meeting of 2023, both of which could test aggressive bets on a rate cut. Global shares and US equity futures were volatile on Monday amid dollar fluctuations, indicating cautious sentiment.

“It makes sense to see some profit-taking,” said Tony Sycamore, market analyst at IG Australia Pty. He expects a decline to the $37,500 to $40,000 range to be “well supported” by dip buyers.

Bitcoin has jumped more than 150% year-to-date, leading a broad correction in digital-asset prices from a $1.5 trillion loss in 2022. The token remains well below its pandemic-era record of nearly $69,000 set two years ago.

