Bitcoin's 150% Rally in 2023 Mirrors Gains Reported by Nasdaq, S&P 500 and Gold – Cryptosaurus

of bitcoin BTC/USD’s year-to-date performance continues with a 156% gain, well ahead of reported gains nasdaq (-11%), S&P 500 (+23%), and Sleep (SPDR Gold Trust +9.6%).

What happened: The year 2023 saw a huge increase in institutional participation in cryptocurrencies. Close observers are particularly optimistic for 2024, should that happen spot bitcoin etf Get regulatory approval.

The next year will also see new stories like Ordinals (how to create a Bitcoin NFT), the Bitcoin halving event, and a rapid increase in on-chain activity.

Here’s a look at some 2023 milestones:

Futures open interest on centralized exchanges increased from $6.07 billion to $11.4 billion.

Total derivatives open interest in futures and options instruments rose to $32.6 billion as of December 10.

The growing interest in blockchain applications saw a 700% increase in the total value locked in Real-World Asset (RWA) protocols.

The increase in CBDC pilot programs (from 11 to 14 by early 2023) led to widespread adoption of digital currencies by global governments.

However, stablecoins market cap ($129 billion) saw a decline (-30% from April 2022 high).

Meanwhile, digital asset investment products have seen significant growth in the assets under management (AUM) levels of ETPs and ETFs. On a year-over-year basis, total AUM has grown by more than 150% from $19 billion at the end of December 2022 to $49 billion as of December 10. This underlines the significant inflows into investment products by institutions.

why it matters: CCData expects “advances in artificial intelligence (AI), tokenization of real-world assets (RWA), and layer-2 scaling solutions to remain at the forefront.”

Additionally, a Bitcoin halving event will reduce the rate of issuance of new BTC. The BTC issuance rate is currently estimated at 3.125 BTC (on average every 10 minutes), compared to 6.25 BTC.

This event will create an additional layer of scarcity for the largest digital asset.

Bitcoin Ordinals function similarly to NFTs but on the Bitcoin blockchain. They have made significant gains in miners’ revenues through the rapid increase in on-chain speculative activity.

Image: Pixabay

Source: www.benzinga.com

Source: cryptosaurus.tech