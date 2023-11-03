Bitcoin’s 108% YTD growth highlights the crypto’s growing prominence

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) saw a significant increase, reaching close to $36,000, which sent shockwaves throughout the cryptocurrency market. Although many factors contributed to this price increase, a significant driver appears to be the decision by the US Federal Reserve to hold off on raising interest rates, even though future increases are likely.

Additionally, overall sentiment remains bullish in the crypto market, which has a collective market capitalization of approximately $1.36 trillion, supported by expectations of positive regulatory developments.

institutional focus

The recent listing of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) by major financial giants such as ARK Invest, BlackRock and Invesco on the Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation (DTCC) site has sparked speculation about their strategic intentions. These ETF listings are a clear indicator that these financial powerhouses are aiming to attract the attention of deep-pocketed investors and institutional players.

Such ETFs are designed to meet the needs of larger investors who prefer a more regulated and mainstream entry into the crypto market. They offer exposure to Bitcoin without the need for direct ownership, making it an attractive proposition for institutions looking to diversify their portfolios.

The move to list these ETFs on DTCC, a key infrastructure provider for the financial industry, signals the growing acceptance and integration of cryptocurrencies within the traditional financial ecosystem.

Federal Reserve’s influence on Bitcoin price

The current BTC price reported by CoinGecko is $35,365, which represents a notable 24-hour gain of 2.5% and seven-day increase of 2.0%.

The decision by the US Federal Reserve to maintain interest rates without any increase plays an important role in the current situation of the crypto market.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell kept on the table the possibility of future rate hikes depending on macroeconomic conditions. Although the move has brought temporary relief to crypto enthusiasts, uncertainty still remains regarding future rate increases.

Bitcoin (BTC) is currently trading at $35,365. Chart: tradingview.com

Historically, rising interest rates have been considered a bearish signal for risk assets, including cryptocurrencies. Investors often look for safer options when interest rates rise, as these assets are considered more stable and provide better returns on investment.

Therefore, the Federal Reserve’s decision to hold off on raising interest rates has provided a favorable environment for BTC and the broader crypto market to flourish.

Can you detect foreign objects? pic.twitter.com/y5IIY1fVyx – Ecoinometrics (@ecoinometrics) 1 November 2023

BTC’s unprecedented year-on-year growth

BTC’s meteoric rise since the beginning of the year surprisingly cannot be underestimated 108% increase In today’s value. This remarkable growth far outstrips other major investment options in the financial world. The implications of this metric are profound, as it highlights Bitcoin’s growing prominence as an investment asset, even surpassing traditional alternatives like stocks and bonds.

Investors are attracted to BTC not only for the potential for substantial returns but also for the hedge against inflation and economic uncertainty. The year-to-date performance underlines the continued interest in Bitcoin, driven by both retail and institutional investors who recognize its long-term value and potential to reshape the financial landscape.

