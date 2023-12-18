Bitcoiners celebrate 10th anniversary of 'HODL' meme

Exactly ten years ago today, an eccentric Bitcoin (BTC) enthusiast coined what is today one of the crypto industry’s most widely known and prolific phrases: the HODL meme.

On December 18, 2013, BitcoinTalk user GameKyuubi took to the forums just as the price of Bitcoin had reached $420 – down two-thirds from its all-time high of $1200 just a week earlier. Despite the volatility, the title of his post made his intentions (somewhat) clear: “I’m waiting.”

Origin of HODL

At the time, HODL was simply a misspelling of the word “hold”, as in “holding” one’s Bitcoins.

“I typed it twice because I knew it was wrong the first time. Still wrong,” Kyuubi wrote in the first line of his post.

In a fiery monologue, the user preached his dislike of the “zero-sum game” of crypto trading, and why he thought buying and holding was a better investment strategy than trying to time the market.

With mentions of his whiskey-induced state, his countless grammatical errors, and his girlfriend’s trip to a gay bar, the post was instant meme material.

“Yes, you good traders can spot such fluctuations and definitely make millions, no problem bro… but you know what? I am not part of that group,” he adds.

HODL: ten years later

Today, “HODL” is a rallying cry for those who see the long-term vision of crypto, and who can refuse to sell for many years – if not until the end of time.

Crypto businesses, including lending companies like Hodlnaut and Hodl Hodl, have built their brands on the misspelled word. VanECK, the asset manager that plans to launch a Bitcoin spot ETF soon, has chosen HODL as its ticker when it lists on the public markets.

“It’s not just a misspelled word; It’s a philosophy, a testament to strong will,” wrote Bitcoiner user fichte42. Post By X on Monday. “HODL means embracing chaos with Zen-like calm.”

Looking back, HODLing will definitely prove to be a wise investment strategy. 10 years later, Bitcoin trades at $41,358 – almost 100 times higher than at the time of QUB’s statement.

“The industry has come a long way in the last decade, thank you to the entire community for moving forward and continuing to build,” Said Binance CEO Richard Teng on Monday.

Despite Bitcoin’s dramatic gains over the past year, on-chain data shows that Bitcoiners are as committed to HODLing as ever. According to Glassnode, more than 70% of the BTC supply has yet to change hands in over a year.

source: cryptopotato.com