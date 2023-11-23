An anonymous Bitcoin (BTC) user paid an 83.6 BTC ($3,136,058) transaction fee when transferring his coins on Thursday, the largest transaction fee ever recorded in dollar terms by the network.

The total size of the transaction was 139 BTC ($5,198,720.84), meaning that less than half of the transfer (55.7 BTC) actually reached the recipient.

Another costly transaction mistake

The expensive transaction was sent from wallet address bc1qn3d…wekrnl to address bc1qyf…km36t4 on Bitcoin block 818087 on November 23.

According to mempool.space, the fee paid was 119,980 times higher, based on the block’s 141/sat/vb cost at that time.

On Bitcoin, users can voluntarily add fees to their transactions so that the network can process them faster.

Specifically, the Bitcoin miner responsible for producing the network’s next block will be more incentivized to include that transaction within the block’s limited storage space, as he or she will earn the attached fee as a reward.

Bitcoin includes a feature for senders called “replacement by fee” (RBF), with which a still unconfirmed Bitcoin transaction can be replaced by another with a higher fee if the first was not high enough.

According to @mononautical, a mempool developer on X, the sender may not have been aware that RBF orders could not be canceled, and repeatedly attempted to cancel the transaction with high fees.

The RBF history of transactions shows that the last replacement attempt added another 20% to its transaction fee, adding 12.54 BTC in unnecessary costs.

What will happen to the money?

Although the sender and recipient are still unknown, the winner of the block fee was Antpool – one of the world’s largest Bitcoin mining pools based in Asia.

According to Hashrate Index, Antpool was responsible for 29.4% of Bitcoin’s total hashrate over the past 3 days and transaction fees per block have normally averaged 1.6 BTC.

Under normal circumstances, mining pool operators divide profits from block rewards and fees between themselves and their constituent miners based on their specific contractual arrangements.

However, a similar case involving a large contingency fee sent by Paxos in September was later politely refunded by F2Pool.

“I assume Antpool will refund it if contacted by the transactor,” wrote Blockstream CEO and Bitcoin developer Adam returned to X on Tuesday.

