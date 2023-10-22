Bitcoin, XRP and two other trends are driving the crypto market right now, according to analytics firm Santiment

New data from market intelligence firm Sentiment shows that four major trends are currently driving the crypto markets.

In a new blog post, the crypto analytics platform says optimism focused on Bitcoin (BTC) and XRP is driving the industry in October, while developments with Reddit and the Federal Reserve are causing concern.

According to Sentiment, the king crypto reached $30,000 twice in a week and the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has dropped its charges against Ripple executives Brad Garlinghouse and Chris Larsen, bringing new bullish sentiment to the markets. Is.

“high discussions of [BTC’s] The $30,000 range is typically celebratory, so you’ll see it overlap with high FOMO (fear of missing out) sentiment. When the Bitcoin price is trying to overcome a resistance level for a long period of time, we would prefer to see the crowd less hyped about it succeeding. Major spikes due to over-excitability of the crowd will usually indicate a top signal.

The high buzz of the Ripple/XRP lawsuit win is already showing a ‘buy the rumor, sell the news’ aspect to it. Yesterday, XRP jumped +10% when insiders were first informed about the news. And now that the explanation for the surge has gone mainstream, XRP is not seeing any secondary decoupling from the market (at least not yet).

Noting more bearish developments in the market, Santiment says Reddit users losing the ability to tip other community members through MOON and DONUT, as well as the dovish stance expressed by the Federal Reserve, are a concern for investors. Is becoming the cause.

However, the analytics firm says the Fed’s stance is only relevant if the crypto market again correlates with the S&P 500, and such a scenario is possible.

“The high buzz related to Reddit shutting down its token tipping will likely be a mild reflection of the overall crypto market FUD (fear, uncertainty, and doubt), which could have a positive impact on prices. Watch to see if there is a flood of negative posts in the final days until Moon and Donut Tipping are officially removed on November 8th.

The higher discussions related to overall US economic concerns expressed by Powell and the Fed will only impact crypto if the cryptocurrency sector starts following the S&P 500 again. Right now, crypto prices are trading closely with the price of gold, which could be a reason for a war.

But don’t be surprised if we start to see sectors trading together again, which would mean negative news coming from the Fed could cause crypto prices to rise like we saw throughout 2022 and early 2023. Was.

