Bitcoin: Will the upcoming halving change BTC's fortunes?

Posted: February 13, 2024

Data from Grayscale suggests a positive outlook towards Bitcoin as it approaches the halving.

Bitcoin ETFs and on-chain activity could offset potential post-halving volatility.

Bitcoin [BTC] The past few days have seen massive bullishness, which has sparked optimism among holders and traders alike. However, there were some concerns about the upcoming halving and its impact on BTC.

No need to worry?

However, Grayscale Investments recently released data suggesting that things could be looking good for BTC.

According to their released data, the Bitcoin infusion is scheduled to happen around April 2024.

While acknowledging the short-term challenges for miners in terms of revenue, Grayscale emphasized the positive fundamental changes surrounding this halving.

According to their data, miners have strategically positioned themselves to combat lower block rewards by securing funds through issuing equity/debt and selling reserves, reducing potential financial stress.

Despite these factors, traders should pay attention to the possibility that many miners may sell their stakes to maintain profitability, which could put downward pressure on BTC.

Miners’ declining revenues could also have a negative impact on the situation.

looking at the ecosystem

Another factor that could balance out volatility after the halving could be the growing interest in the Bitcoin ecosystem.

Recently, there has been an increase in on-chain activity on the Bitcoin network, especially with the advent of sequential inscriptions.

Over 59 million non-fungible-tokens have been obtained from the inscriptions [NFT] collectibles, and have injected vitality into the BTC ecosystem.

This has resulted in significant transaction fees exceeding $200 million by February 2024.

The trend of sustained on-chain activity growth is expected to continue, driven by ongoing innovations and renewed developer interest in the Bitcoin blockchain.

The increase in activity and fees generated on the Bitcoin network could also help ease the selling pressure faced by Bitcoin miners in the future.

Continued adoption of Bitcoin ETFs could help reshape the market structure of Bitcoin by absorbing selling pressure and introducing stable demand, which would ultimately favor price dynamics.

At press time, BTC was trading at $48,204.27. Its price had increased by 0.17% in the last 24 hours.

The speed at which BTC was traded also declined during this period, indicating that the frequency at which BTC was traded had fallen.

Only time will tell how addresses will behave after the halving.

