Bitcoin Will Shine in December If This 8-Year Pattern Holds

Bitcoin (BTC) broke another price resistance on the first day of December, trading as high as $38,839 at press time. If it continues the 8-year pattern seen since 2015, the leading cryptocurrency could end 2023 in the ‘green’.

Interestingly, Bitcoin had a negative third quarter in 2023, with an accumulated loss of 11.54%. On the other hand, Q4 has already recorded two positive months with a 28.52% October, followed by an 8.81% green November.

As first observed by Jack Voel and reported on X (formerly Twitter), December price action has mirrored November since 2015. This means that for every ‘red’ November, there was a negative December in the same year, with the reverse also being true.

I never realized this before… Every year since 2015, Bitcoin’s directional move (up or down) in December matches its direction from November. Is this time different? pic.twitter.com/ITWbpX1i6N – Zack Voell (@zackvoell) 1 December 2023

Bitcoin price 8-year pattern

In particular, data recovered by Finbold coinglass Show monthly returns of Bitcoin over the last eight years. In each of them, December reflected the results of “directional moves”, in Voel’s words.

Essentially, 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2020 were bullish years for both November and December. Meanwhile, both the months of 2018, 2019, 2021 and 2022 were recession years. It is important to say that these results consider the difference between the opening and closing prices of the month.

Monthly returns of Bitcoin over the past few years. Source: coinglass

With four positive years and four negative years so far, Bitcoin investors now wonder whether December of 2023 will mirror November’s price action for a fifth ‘green’ year following this pattern.

For this to happen, BTC would have to close December above $37,731 – which was its monthly opening price.

Disclaimer: The content of this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. Your capital is at risk when investing.

Source: finbold.com