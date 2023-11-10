bitcoin will not end - Business News

The price of Bitcoin has doubled since the collapse of FTX a year ago.

It’s projected to outperform both the S&P 500 and the “Magnificent 7” Big Tech stocks in 2023.

Hopes that US regulators will soon approve a spot Bitcoin ETF have led to spectacular gains for the cryptocurrency.

FTX filed for bankruptcy on November 11, 2022.

Just less than a year later, Bitcoin isn’t dead – it’s thriving.

The cryptocurrency, which remains the largest digital asset by total market cap, has more than doubled in price since the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto empire, rising 105% in the past 12 months to just under $37,000. Has occurred.

On Thursday, it hit an 18-month high after rising 4% in a span of just 24 hours.

Put Bitcoin’s gains into perspective, and its spectacular rally this year looks even more impressive.

The token’s 120% rise in 2023 means it is not only outperforming benchmark indices like the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite – it has also overtaken the much-hyped “Magnificent Seven.” The increasingly dominant group of Big Tech stocks is up 95% year-to-date, according to insider calculations.

These gains come after a nightmare 2022 for the entire digital-asset sector. Along with the failure of FTX, crypto prices were shaken by the collapse of other big companies including stablecoin issuer Terra, lender Celsius Network and hedge fund Three Arrows Capital.

etf expectations

Ever-increasing speculation about the Securities and Exchange Commission potentially approving a spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund has driven Bitcoin’s comeback.

on Wednesday, Bloomberg Intelligence Analysts estimate there is a 90% chance that such a vehicle – which would allow large US-based institutional investors to buy crypto – will be approved before January 10.

While dozens of big-name firms have filed spot ETF applications with the SEC, perhaps the highest profile has been BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager with more than $9 trillion under management.

Bitcoin has surged more than 40% since BlackRock applied for approval of the ETF on June 15. CEO Larry Fink has said that he believes a successful spot fund will help “democratize crypto” and make tokens cheaper to trade.

Another factor driving Bitcoin’s comeback is the low supply available in the market, with long-term investors holding onto their reserves as they wait for prices to rise. According to data from Glassnode, the amount of Bitcoin in circulation is currently extremely low.

optimistic predictions

Traders are also preparing for the so-called “halving” event, which is expected to occur in mid-2024. Industry veterans believe the event – ​​when the number of Bitcoins awarded to miners is halved – could send prices soaring to more than $100,000.

And it’s not just crypto bulls getting excited about Bitcoin’s rally.

Some big banks, after ignoring the token’s rally for most of this year, have once again begun issuing headline-grabbing price predictions in recent months.

In July, UK-based lender Standard Chartered predicted that Bitcoin would rise to $120,000 next year and that miners would likely hold on to their holdings, while last week Bernstein shared a price target of $150,000.

“You may not like Bitcoin as much as we do, but an unbiased view of Bitcoin as a commodity suggests a turning point in the cycle,” Gautam Chugani, managing director at Bernstein, said in a report. “A good idea is only as good as its timing.”

The FTX fiasco took its latest regrettable turn earlier this month when Bankman-Fried was found guilty of seven counts of fraud – which could have seen the exchange’s founder face up to 110 years in prison.

But instead of falling from grace along with the disgraced former billionaire, Bitcoin’s price has steadily risen — in a sign that even one of the biggest financial frauds in US history hasn’t doomed crypto.

Source: markets.businessinsider.com