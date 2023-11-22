Bitcoin: Why is it the right time to accumulate?

Historical data shows that the price of Bitcoin will not go below the support level.

BTC’s network activity remained strong, which was a bullish sign.

Bitcoin [BTC] October saw a promising rally, rising by 22% and eventually reaching above $37,000. At the time of writing, BTC was trading at $36,510.30 with a market capitalization of over $713 billion.

Bitcoin price cannot go below $30,000

If the latest analysis is to be believed, the chances of Bitcoin falling below $30,000 are slim. Therefore, this could be the perfect opportunity for investors to accumulate BTC reserves ahead of another bullish rally.

Popular BTC analyst Willy Woo recently posted a tweet revealing why BTC cannot go below that mark.

If this on-chain pattern holds true we will probably never see BTC go below $30,000 again… (8 for 8 so far) What you see here is #bitcoinPrice discovery over 13 years. This is a contour map of the BTC supply according to the price HODLers paid for their coins, and how it changed… pic.twitter.com/7QzxDQZH3S – Willy Woo (@woonomic) 21 November 2023

In the analysis, Willy Woo used a contour map to map the BTC supply according to the price HODLers paid for their coins and how it changed over time. Dense horizon bands are price areas where most of the supply is transferred between investors, indicating a strong agreed price.

According to the tweet, whenever BTC had strong bands of agreed value while coming out of the bear market and moving into the next halving, the price never came back to retest this band of support. Simply put, investors will not see the price of BTC falling below $30,000 from now on.

AMBCrypto further analyzed BTC’s liquidation heatmap, which revealed that BTC liquidations spiked near the $28,000 mark twice this year. Each time, the price of the coin increased.

Considering the strong support level, BTC cannot realistically drop below that point in the future.

Bitcoin is preparing for a bullish rally

The probability of BTC bullishness starting in 2024 is high, as the coin’s next halving is expected in April next year. Historically, the price of BTC has always reached new highs a few months after a halving.

To put this in perspective, let’s consider the previous halving, which occurred in May 2020.

Before the halving in 2020, BTC was trading between $8000 and $9000. However, just a few months later, the coin’s price skyrocketed and reached $35,000 in January 2021. The bullish rally didn’t stop there, as the coin’s price reached $65,000 in April.

While BTC prepares for its next halving, its mining sector continues to flourish. AMBCrypto checked the charts of Coinwarz and found that the hash rate of BTC has been rising continuously for several months, clearly indicating growth.

An increase in hashrate also means an increase in the number of miners, which shows their trust and confidence in the king of crypto.

Is there anything in the future in the short term?

While the future of BTC looks bright, investors’ expectations regarding BTC have also increased. This was evident from the fact that the number of fish and shrimp has increased significantly in the last few months.

Surprisingly, the number of whale addresses did not change much during the same period.

Not only accumulation, but also the network activity of the blockchain remained strong. AMBCrypto’s analysis of Santiment’s data showed that daily active addresses for BTC were up consistently over the past three months.

Another positive sign was its high velocity. Simply put, higher velocity means that Bitcoin was used more frequently in transactions within a given time frame.

AMBCrypto then took a look at the daily chart of BTC to better understand whether investors should expect price increases in the near term. According to our analysis, Bitcoin’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is bullish.

Its Chaikin Money Flow (CMF) also followed a similar path, increasing the chances of the price rising further.

However, not everything was perfect. The Money Flow Index (MFI) of BTC moved down and was moving towards the neutral mark. Bollinger Bands reports that the price of BTC has entered a less volatile zone, suggesting that investors may be in for some slow days.

