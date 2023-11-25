Bitcoin: What the growth of Holocoiners suggests about BTC

Journalist

Posted: November 25, 2023

Halvings and spot ETFs will make it more difficult to obtain Bitcoin in the future.

At the time of writing, one BTC was trading at $37,447.

owning bitcoin [BTC] Crypto has become a reputation issue for market participants. Considering the rate at which the value of king coins has increased over the past decade, owning at least one unit of the prized asset is a symbol of respect.

Best wishes to all coiners

This user group, popularly called Holcoiners, has seen steady expansion over the past few years. According to a recent X post from on-chain analytics firm IntoTheBlock, there were more than 1 million Holcoiners in the market.

At the time of writing, one BTC was trading at $37,447, according to CoinMarketCap. The high price creates significant entry barriers for many players who then compete by purchasing small units of the digital asset.

Additionally, the supply limit of 21 million introduces further obstacles to owning an entire Bitcoin. Note that creator Satoshi Nakamoto is believed to own over 1 million coins.

Against this backdrop, the growing number of Holocoiners reflects confidence in the long-term outlook of Bitcoin.

It can be seen from the above graph that the numbers declined during the bullish 2021 period when investors were selling and booking profits. However, as the markets went into recession, accumulation and HODLing became popular.

Going forward, Bitcoin will become more difficult to obtain due to halving more coins held in spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Shortages can increase demand and, as a result, lead to sharp increases in prices.

Whales also increase their appetite

Meanwhile, aside from the discussion on Holocoiners, whale investors continued to accumulate more Bitcoin.

According to AMBCrypto’s examination of Glassnode data, addresses with at least 1,000 coins reached levels seen in May 2022. Barring short periods of profit taking, the number of Bitcoin whales has increased steadily in 2023.

Is your portfolio green? View BTC Profit Calculator

it’s hard to leave

As discussed earlier, the scarcity of Bitcoin drove users to HODL coins instead of trading them in the market. Long-term holder (LTH) supply, which is an indicator of BTC’s liquidity, grew steadily in 2023.

In contrast, the short-term holder (STH) supply, or tradable supply, declined.

There was a high probability that the number of Holcoiners would increase further before the halving. Given the high bullish expectations, many investors will want to grab the world’s largest digital asset before it runs out of steam.

Source: eng.ambcrypto.com