Bitcoin: What increasing network activity means for BTC price prediction

The past week has seen an increase in activity on the Bitcoin network.

This resulted in a 61% increase in total fees during that period.

Bitcoin [BTC] On-chain firm IntoTheBlock reported in a post on X that the network experienced a surge in activity last week, leading to a 61% increase in total transaction fees.

On-chain activity has increased this week, with Bitcoin fees increasing by more than 60% and Ethereum fees increasing by almost 50%. pic.twitter.com/H2kFC6iQge -intotheblock (@intotheblock) 8 December 2023

According to the data provider, transaction fees recorded during the week totaled $43.8 million.

The BRC-20 hype had this effect on the Bitcoin network

The increase in activity is due to the double-digit increase in the value of BTC during the week and the recent increase in the adoption of BRC-20 tokens and text-based tokens on the Bitcoin network.

At press time, BTC traded at an 18-month high of $44,261. According to data from CoinMarketCap, the coin’s value has increased by 14% in the past week.

This has been caused by an increase in demand for the major coin, whose price has reached new highs. The coin’s network activity increased due to many people joining BTC to profit from the price increase.

Additionally, the BRC-20 token has seen high interest on BTC’s network in the past week. For example, during the week, meme coin order [ORDI] Became the first BRC-20 token to surpass $1 billion market capitalization.

Similarly, its price reached an all-time high of $63 during the same period.

The Bitcoin network became congested with unconfirmed transactions due to high activity around the BRC-20 token during the week, leading to the closure of the meme pool.

As of December 6, data from mempool.space showed that the memory pool, which is a temporary storage area for pending transactions, reached 1.54 GB, a level well above the 300 MB capacity.

Additionally, during the week, the average transaction fee on the blockchain reached its highest level since April.

According to data from BitInfoCharts, network users paid an average transaction fee of $19.48 on December 6. However, it has dropped to $16.189 over the past three days at the time of writing.

read bitcoin [BTC] Price Forecast 2023-24

Bullish sentiment remains among futures market participants

In the coin futures market, its open interest continues to increase. At $19.7 billion at press time, BTC’s open interest was at its highest level since April 2022.

An increase in open interest means that more traders are entering the market and opening new positions.

Similarly, its OI-weighted funding rate continues to return to positive values. This suggests that more traders are maintaining long positions, and are betting on further increases in the price of BTC.

Source: ambcrypto.com