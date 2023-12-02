Bitcoin: What do increasing outflows mean for BTC prices

Outflows for Bitcoin began to increase, giving HODLers hope.

Miners’ revenue increased, which reduced the selling pressure on BTC.

of bitcoin [BTC] The rally has had a big impact on the overall state of the crypto market. But many people have started questioning whether this rally will continue in the future.

However, some factors may still support BTC’s bullish dreams. Notably, there has been an increase in BTC outflows.

This surge leads to an increase in transaction fees, which directly determines the amount of demand on the network. The increased fees at peak times signal to users the urgency of validating transactions, important data for both miners and investors.

on-chain behavior of #bitcoin It reflects a cyclical pattern, often triggered by external events. The heatmap visualizes various measures of behavior over time, and sheds light on how coins are mobilized in response to environmental stimuli, or in anticipation of future stimuli. pic.twitter.com/ldzQMYw6k6 – NeuroInvest Research (@Neuro__Invest) 1 December 2023

The apparent increase in BTC outflows could have several significant impacts on the Bitcoin ecosystem.

First, the increased transaction fees resulting from this surge reflect the increased demand on the network. This demand is also a sign of high user activity.

One reason for the increase in addresses may be the growing interest in BTC ordinals. According to data from Dune Analytics, the number of inscriptions for ordinals had also increased.

The growing interest in Ordinals will allow NFT investors to enter the Bitcoin network as well. The increased usage of BTC as well as increased outflows could play a big role in supporting the current price of BTC.

How are the miners doing?

For miners, the cycle of increased transaction fees becomes financially advantageous during high-traffic periods.

The combination of newly minted coins and transaction fees acts as an incentive for miners to continue contributing computational power to the network.

Is your portfolio green? View BTC Profit Calculator

Over the past few weeks, the revenue collected by miners has increased. This could help reduce selling pressure on these miners. This is because if miners’ revenues decline, miners are forced to sell their stakes, driving down the price of Bitcoin.

At press time BTC was trading at $38,777.65 and up 1.56% over the last 24 hours. The volume at which BTC was trading also increased. Over the past few weeks, the traded volume of BTC increased from 8.39 billion to 19.27 billion.

