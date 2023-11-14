November 14, 2023
Bitcoin whales unload over $2 billion in BTC – why?


Journalist

Posted: November 14, 2023

  • Bitcoin whales have started selling their stakes.
  • The coin price has become less volatile over the past two weeks.

A significant change in market sentiment, Bitcoin [BTC] Whales have initiated coin distribution, signaling their intention to secure profits amid the recent price consolidation.

In a recent post on Is equal.

Market volatility has reduced in the last few weeks

When the market rally began in October, BTC was at risk of price volatility due to a significant increase in its value.

In a report dated October 20, pseudonymous CryptoQuant analyst Mignolet found that BTC recorded a significant increase in the output spent by its short-term holders (3-6 months) on October 19, as more than 125,000 inactive BTC coin addresses moved that day. Had changed.

Source: CryptoQuant

Generally, such sudden coin moves contribute to increased volatility in the BTC market. This led to the analyst’s opinion, “We may soon see significant volatility.”

BTC volatility markers on the daily chart confirmed Mignolet’s position as he spent the rest of October chasing new highs.

However, over the past few weeks, these markers have trended downwards. This suggests a decline in price volatility as BTC stabilizes below $37,000.

For example, the coin’s Average True Range (ATR) – which measures market volatility by calculating the average range between high and low prices over a given period – has fallen 2% since November 1.

When this indicator experiences a decline, it suggests that the price of an asset is moving less erratically and is more likely to stay within a certain range. At press time, BTC’s ATR was 1042.54.

Similarly, over the past two weeks, the gap between the upper and lower bands of the Bollinger Bands indicator for BTC has gradually narrowed.

Is your portfolio green? View BTC Profit Calculator

The narrowing distance between these two bands shows that the price of BTC is becoming less volatile. This situation was further confirmed by the Bollinger Bandwidth (BBW) indicator. The indicator has declined by 68% in the last 14 days.

At the time of this writing, the BBW of the coin was 0.12. On November 1 it was 0.37.

Source: BTC/USDT on TradingView

Source: eng.ambcrypto.com



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Argentina's fed-up farmers are turning to outsider Miley

Argentina’s fed-up farmers are turning to outsider Miley

November 14, 2023
UK producers say indie film business is headed for ‘market failure’

UK producers say indie film business is headed for ‘market failure’

November 14, 2023

You may have missed

Argentina's fed-up farmers are turning to outsider Miley

Argentina’s fed-up farmers are turning to outsider Miley

November 14, 2023
UK producers say indie film business is headed for ‘market failure’

UK producers say indie film business is headed for ‘market failure’

November 14, 2023
5 biggest dividend deals left to buy before 2024

5 biggest dividend deals left to buy before 2024

November 14, 2023
Tangram Vision's AI-powered 3D sensor could replace computer vision in robotics

Tangram Vision’s AI-powered 3D sensor could replace computer vision in robotics

November 14, 2023

This Puppy Training Bundle Is Just $23 for One Week Only

November 14, 2023
Grateful for growth: Financial lessons to learn this Thanksgiving

Grateful for growth: Financial lessons to learn this Thanksgiving

November 14, 2023