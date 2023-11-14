Bitcoin whales unload over $2 billion in BTC – why?

Journalist

Posted: November 14, 2023

Bitcoin whales have started selling their stakes.

The coin price has become less volatile over the past two weeks.

A significant change in market sentiment, Bitcoin [BTC] Whales have initiated coin distribution, signaling their intention to secure profits amid the recent price consolidation.

In a recent post on Is equal.

#bitcoin Whales are booking profits, selling

or a redistribution of about 60,000 $BTC In the last week, worth about $2.22 billion. pic.twitter.com/xmzHGXs5gu – Ali (@ali_charts) 13 November 2023

Market volatility has reduced in the last few weeks

When the market rally began in October, BTC was at risk of price volatility due to a significant increase in its value.

In a report dated October 20, pseudonymous CryptoQuant analyst Mignolet found that BTC recorded a significant increase in the output spent by its short-term holders (3-6 months) on October 19, as more than 125,000 inactive BTC coin addresses moved that day. Had changed.

Generally, such sudden coin moves contribute to increased volatility in the BTC market. This led to the analyst’s opinion, “We may soon see significant volatility.”

BTC volatility markers on the daily chart confirmed Mignolet’s position as he spent the rest of October chasing new highs.

However, over the past few weeks, these markers have trended downwards. This suggests a decline in price volatility as BTC stabilizes below $37,000.

For example, the coin’s Average True Range (ATR) – which measures market volatility by calculating the average range between high and low prices over a given period – has fallen 2% since November 1.

When this indicator experiences a decline, it suggests that the price of an asset is moving less erratically and is more likely to stay within a certain range. At press time, BTC’s ATR was 1042.54.

Similarly, over the past two weeks, the gap between the upper and lower bands of the Bollinger Bands indicator for BTC has gradually narrowed.

Is your portfolio green? View BTC Profit Calculator

The narrowing distance between these two bands shows that the price of BTC is becoming less volatile. This situation was further confirmed by the Bollinger Bandwidth (BBW) indicator. The indicator has declined by 68% in the last 14 days.

At the time of this writing, the BBW of the coin was 0.12. On November 1 it was 0.37.

Source: eng.ambcrypto.com