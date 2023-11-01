On-chain data suggests that Bitcoin whales have recently potentially increased their sales, leading to a decline in the asset.

Bitcoin exchange whale ratio has increased recently

As noted by an analyst in a CryptoQuant QuickTake post, Bitcoin price could decline to between $31,000 and $32,000 from the current whale selling pressure.

The relevant indicator here is the “Exchange Whale Ratio”, which measures the ratio between the sum of the top 10 transfers across exchanges and the total exchange flow.

The 10 largest transactions heading to these platforms typically come from whales, so this ratio can tell us how whales’ flow activity currently compares to the rest of the market.

These huge investors can transfer their coins to these central entities for various purposes, one of which could also be for sale. Thus, whenever whales capture a large portion of the total exchange flows, it is a likely sign that selling pressure by this group is increasing.

Historically, the indicator crossing the 0.90 mark has been particularly bearish for the cryptocurrency. At this stage, 90% of the total inflows are coming from whale wallets.

Now, here is a chart that shows the trend in the 72-hour moving average (MA) Bitcoin exchange whale ratio over the past few months:

The metric’s 72-hour MA value appears to have increased in recent days Source: CryptoQuant

In the graph above, Quant has marked the 0.90 level in red and highlighted points of Bitcoin price corresponding to instances where the 72-hour MA Exchange Whale Ratio crossed this line.

The analyst says that in all these incidents, the cryptocurrency first recorded some volatility and then witnessed a short-term decline, leading to local declines.

Given the closing times, it seems possible that the high flows from whales during these instances were at least partly for sales purposes.

From the chart, it is visible that the indicator has recently risen above the 0.90 level once again, which suggests that whales have significantly increased their flows.

Naturally, these high values ​​of metrics are not necessarily bearish for the asset, as it is possible that this group is opening positions in the derivatives market this time (and to some extent, this is true in either case). Must be the case, as futures open interest has seen an increase over the past few days).

However, looking at the patterns followed in the past few examples, Quant says, “I expect increased volatility in Bitcoin and a drop to the $31,000 to $32,000 range leading to a new local low, the first level of resistance.” Used to work as.”

btc price

Bitcoin has been unable to find any direction in the past few days as the coin has been consolidating above $34,000. However, if the Exchange Whale ratio is anything to go by, things could soon change for the asset.

It seems that BTC has continued to move sideways recently. Source: BTCUSD on TradingView

