Bitcoin Whale Activity Rises, Reflecting New Market Confidence

Bitcoin has recently demonstrated remarkable market strength, as on-chain analysis shows an increase in BTC whale activity for transactions worth more than $10 million. This increase now accounts for 30% of recent transaction volume, matching a peak only seen once in 2023.

This resurgence indicates new market confidence, driven by Bitcoin’s price movements and anticipation of the upcoming halving event, as well as the potential approval of a spot BTC ETF.

Bitcoin’s surge in whale activity

Glassnode data showed that the share of whales in transaction volume, especially in the $100K to $1 million range, is 24% of the total volume.

A similar trend was seen in the $1 million to $10 million range, with volume up 28%. These findings show that major whale activities have largely influenced recent BTC transactions.

In contrast, as analyzed by Glassnode, smaller investors have seen a decline in transaction volume. For example, the ranges $0 to $1k, $1k to $10k, and $10k to $100k represent 2%, 4%, and 12%, respectively.

According to the analysis, the current BTC transaction volume figures resemble the significant whale activity seen during the 2021 bull market, emphasizing the importance of these whales within the Bitcoin network.

In the last week of October 2023, the number of transactions increased substantially, crossing $100K, and 23,400 such transactions were recorded.

Growing institutional acceptance, exemplified by companies such as Ark Invest, BlackRock, and MicroStrategy, has contributed to increased whale activities. It’s worth noting that Cathie Wood of Ark Invest recently emphasized the limited supply of Bitcoin, with only 21 million in existence, highlighting that “if institutions start pushing, “The price could go parabolic.”

bitcoin price action

This significant surge comes as Bitcoin looks set for its next uptrend, with prices recently reaching an all-time high of $38K. BTC is currently trading about 120% higher than its start-of-the-year price.

At the time of writing this report, Bitcoin was trading at $36.5K, which represents a slight decrease from the price 24 hours earlier. The drop comes just 48 hours after the asset hit an 18-month high of $38K.

The recent frenzy surrounding ETFs has been the primary driving force behind price movements. The Bitcoin halving in the near future also contributes to BTC’s upward trajectory, attracting more whale investment.

Analysts suggest that these recent price movements indicate that Bitcoin has higher price targets, including $45K, $68K, and $74K.

