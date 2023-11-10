Bitcoin vs M1 Money Supply: The Most Bullish Chart Ever | bitcoinist.com

Bitcoin is priced at around $37,000, up more than $10,000 in the past month. The BTCUSD chart is starting to look very bullish. However, the most interesting chart you’ll see so far is the top cryptocurrencies by market cap compared to money supply. To keep an eye.

The fastest bitcoin chart of all

Bears claim that Bitcoin is moving back to $10,000 due to the negative macro environment. Still others are on the sidelines, waiting for BTC to get closer to recurring “halvings” before expecting further appreciation. But it is possible that a bull market is underway, and the above market participants are in disbelief and suffering from recency bias.

Even more bullish than the standard BTCUSD chart is BTCUSD vs. M1 Money Supply. In fact, this could potentially suggest that Bitcoin is about to reach its most significant bullish run since 2017.

BTC vs M1 Money Supply | BTCUSD on Tradingview.com

The above chart shows the long-term primary uptrend channel that started in 2011. Unlike the usual Bitcoin chart against the US dollar, this ratio has never made a new high since 2017. Compared to the entire supply of money (including currency, demand deposits, and liquid deposits), the top cryptocurrency has been in a six-year bear market. The important thing from a technical perspective is that the price action is contained within a contracting triangle.

According to Elliott Wave theory, primary trends move upward in five waves. Even numbered waves move in the primary trend direction, while odd numbered waves correct the trend. Triangle waves usually appear in wave 4 position or wave B during the corrective phase. The triangles themselves should be numbered with five waves labeled ABCDE. The chart above shows the same exact back-and-forth trade sequence, potentially pushing the pattern above the upper trend line.

Parabolic SAR is supporting the uptrend. BTCUSD on Tradingview.com

With the channel and wave counts removed, a breakout from the downtrend line appears imminent on the 12M Bitcoin vs M1 Money Supply chart. This is not a Bitcoin chart, but the highest possible time frame. In technical analysis, higher time frames always have the most importance. If the king of cryptocurrencies can make higher highs above 2017 levels, the value of BTC compared to the money supply could skyrocket.

The Parabolic SAR also suggests that the ratio is still in a long-term uptrend, with price action failing to tag the SAR during Black Thursday and the most recent bear market in BTCUSD. And if the USD pair has already made two all-time highs without a real breakout against money supply, what happens to the standard BTCUSD chart after the ratio breaks against M1?

S&P 500 vs M1 Money Supply | SPX on Tradingview.com

For comparison, this chart above is the S&P 500 against the same M1 money supply. Unlike BTC, which has surged higher since the massive money supply increase around COVID, the stock market has fallen to an all-time low against M1. This could be where Bitcoin’s restricted supply of 21 million BTC comes into play. As the money supply increases, the supply of BTC decreases, or at least stays the same.

Source: bitcoinist.com