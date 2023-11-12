Bitcoin: Understanding the Reasons Behind the Increase in BTC Transaction Fees

Journalist

Posted: November 12, 2023

Bitcoin transaction fees hit the highest level in months with more than $9 million.

BTC broke above the $37,000 price zone.

A recent report indicates a significant increase in Bitcoin transaction fees. Although this surge has been attributed to ETFs, various other factors have also contributed to this upward trend.

according to a cryptorank Post, Bitcoin has experienced an increase in transaction fees. The upward trend, evident since November, has become more pronounced in recent days.

Transaction fees exceeded $9 million on November 9, the highest in four months, according to crypto fee data.

The fees dropped to more than $6 million at press time, indicating a clear decline. Despite this reduction, fees remain higher than in previous months.

Possible reasons for Bitcoin fee increase

The recent increase in Bitcoin transaction fees can be attributed, in part, to the recent listing of the BRC-20 token, Ordinals (ORDI).

Binance announced the listing of ORDI paired with USDT on November 7. As a result, this led to increased activity in Ordinals transactions, as indicated by the Dune Analytics chart.

The chart revealed a gradual increase in subscriptions starting in November, before the listing, with the current count exceeding 300,000.

Additionally, Dune Analytics charts have shown a significant increase in Ordinals transaction fees over the past few days.

On November 9, the fee reached its peak, surpassing $3 million. This increase in ordinals transaction fees contributed significantly to the overall transaction fees observed on the Bitcoin network.

Additionally, analysis of Bitcoin volume on Sentiment supports the forward trend, showing an increase in volume in recent days. On November 9, volume increased to more than $38 billion, the highest so far this month.

At the time of this writing, the volume is approximately $22 billion. What these two metrics demonstrated was that the increase in interest in Ordinals and the recent price trend have contributed to the increase in fees.

BTC heading towards $40,000?

As the closing bell rang on November 10, Bitcoin entered the $37,000 price range according to its daily time-frame chart.

The chart saw a rise of 1.71% and traded at over $37,000. At the time of this update, Bitcoin was down marginally by less than 1%. Despite the decline, it continued to trade above the $37,000 mark.

With the current price movement, the immediate support line has shifted to the $34,000 and $33,000 price ranges.

Furthermore, Bitcoin maintained its position above its smaller moving average (yellow line). Also, this line acted as support around the $30,000 price area.

Source: ambcrypto.com