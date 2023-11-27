Bitcoin TX charges rival Ethereum amid resurgence of ordinances: Glassnode

The Bitcoin network collected transaction fees from its users on par with Ethereum last week, according to blockchain data, as ordinal inscriptions returned to form.

This reversal bucks Ethereum’s years-long trend of being an expensive network, and raises questions about both the usability and long-term security of Bitcoin.

cost of inscriptions

According to IntoTheBlock, Bitcoin fees “overtook Ethereum” last week. sum $61 million between November 18 and November 25.

The market intelligence provider’s figure is slightly ahead of Glassnode, whose data shows ~$52.6 million in fees during the same period. Meanwhile, Ethereum fees on Glassnode reached ~$61.5 million.

These figures are much closer than normal. For example, in November 2022, Glassnode shows that Ethereum collected $92.2 million in total fees, while Bitcoin generated only $12.5 million for the entire month.

The difference compared to last year is in “Ordinals,” a newly developed protocol for minting non-BTC tokens on the Bitcoin blockchain that was popularized earlier this year.

The technology supports both fungible tokens (e.g. stablecoins) and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on Bitcoin – two key features that once distinguished Ethereum from its older sibling. As the popularity of both use cases grew in May, so did Bitcoin’s transaction fees, reaching $124 million for the entire month.

The pattern repeated itself in November: as Ordinals pushed total writes past 40 million, the average BTC transaction fee rose to $12.96 in the week preceding November 13, while the average Ethereum transfer cost $7.52.

When Ordinals volume dropped two weeks ago, these figures were only $2.56 for Bitcoin and $4.94 for Ethereum.

Advantages and disadvantages of high fees

Minting Ordinals NFTs can be particularly expensive because unlike Ethereum NFTs, their image data is embedded directly into the Bitcoin blockchain. This causes them to take up too much memory space in each Bitcoin block, leaving less room to efficiently process standard, low-fee transactions.

On the other hand, higher fees generate more profits for Bitcoin miners, giving them an incentive to keep the network secure.

According to Hashrate Index, more than 12% of rewards to Bitcoin mining pool FoundryUSA this month came from transaction fees alone, which averaged 0.77 BTC per block.

