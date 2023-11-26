Bitcoin Traders Withdraw $1 Billion from Exchanges: Are Prices Going to Surge?

Bitcoin investors are getting ready for action with the interesting timing of withdrawals from exchanges. As on-chain data shows, there have been serious money transfers from exchanges over the past two weeks. Over the past two weeks, approximately 25,000 BTC worth over $1 billion have been withdrawn from major crypto exchanges.

The question now arises whether this will reignite the bullish run for Bitcoin amid other existing factors in the crypto industry or not.

Mass transfers from exchanges

Bitcoin surpassed $38,000 last week but is struggling to gain a foothold above the price level. Despite this, the asset price is still showing signs of strength despite the correction in many cryptocurrencies. Data from CoinMarketCap shows that Bitcoin is up 3.17% on the 7-day time frame.

Data from crypto analytics platform Glassnode indicates that Bitcoin bulls are accumulating for the long term in anticipation of higher prices. Crypto analyst Ali Martinez noted this bullish accumulation pattern in a post on his social media platform X.

According to the analyst, Bitcoin balance on exchanges metrics from Glassnode show that approximately 25,000 BTC worth approximately $1 billion have left exchanges over the past two weeks. When Bitcoin leaves an exchange, it usually means investors are holding it for the long term.

#bitcoin , about 25,000 $BTC has been withdrawn from the known #crypto Exchange wallets are worth almost $1 billion in the last two weeks! pic.twitter.com/RLwV3iOR7b – Ali (@ali_charts) 25 November 2023

Bitcoin (BTC) is currently trading at $37.593. Chart: tradingview.com

A large portion of this exchange outflow can be attributed to Binance. The crypto exchange and its former CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) have recently come under attack from US regulators, leading to investor withdrawals over the past few days. According to data from CryptoQuant, Binance’s Bitcoin reserves have decreased by more than $200 million since CZ resigned as CEO.

Are Bitcoin Bulls Preparing to Push Beyond $38,000?

Withdrawals from exchanges are generally a good phenomenon for crypto assets, as they reduce the amount of cryptocurrencies readily available for sale. The more Bitcoin leaves the exchanges, the less the supply becomes, which can cause the price to rise.

Leading crypto analysts have pointed out that Bitcoin’s fundamentals have never been stronger. There have been many price bullish predictions in recent months as investors await the approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF in the US and the upcoming Bitcoin halving.

Several spot Bitcoin ETF applications are under review, with many expected to be approved in late 2023 or early 2023. According to blockchain analytics firm Glassnode, these spot ETFs have the potential to trigger $70 billion in inflows into Bitcoin.

Bitcoin has broken several price resistances since mid-October. The next major resistance level will be $38,000. Breaking this could indeed fuel the bullishness and send Bitcoin to $40,000 or higher.

Featured image from Unsplash

Source: bitcoinist.com