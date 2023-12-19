Bitcoin to rise 150% in 2023 but these companies performed even better: Matrixport

In a notable change in the crypto landscape, a recent report from Matrixport, a leading financial services firm, has provided valuable insights into the performance of publicly listed digital asset companies.

The report revealed that these institutions have outperformed Bitcoin in terms of returns year-to-date.

Bitcoin rises 150% as crypto companies surge 266%

2023 was a good year for Bitcoin, which significantly outperformed the Nasdaq. Bitcoin recorded a growth of +150%, in contrast to the Nasdaq’s +53%.

Despite the cryptocurrency’s strong performance, the collections of listed Bitcoin mining companies and other digital asset firms like Coinbase rose even higher, delivering a 266% return.

This outperformance of over 110% on Bitcoin highlights the cyclical nature of BTC mining companies, which are heavily influenced by the cryptocurrency’s fluctuating prices.

Last September a Matrixport report mentioned the possibility of investing in publicly listed Bitcoin mining companies. Analysis by Matrixport found that if Bitcoin reaches a new all-time high of $70,000, investors in the asset could see a return of nearly 167%.

However, a diverse portfolio of publicly listed Bitcoin mining companies, such as HIVE Digital, Bitfarms and Iris Energy, could provide even greater benefits. These institutions were trading at a 33% discount to Bitcoin’s price at the time of report, with the potential for an upside of 52%.

According to Marcus Thielen, head of research at Matrixport, regression analysis shows that the value of these stocks could be 97% higher if Bitcoin returns to $30,000 or a staggering 572% higher if Bitcoin reaches $70,000. .

Matrixport Report Reveals Rising Bitcoin Fees and Solana Growth

The report from Matrixport highlights an interesting development in the Bitcoin ecosystem, which is the increase in transaction fees partly due to the increasing popularity of ordinals.

This phenomenon has led to increased revenues for Bitcoin mining companies even when BTC prices are falling or strengthening, primarily due to increased transaction fees.

In the broader context of the crypto market, the report states that Solana has outperformed most Layer1 and Layer2 tokens. On a risk-adjusted basis, Bitcoin has outperformed its nearest rival Ethereum, which has gained +83% year-to-date.

Looking ahead, the company has an optimistic outlook on Bitcoin’s trajectory, estimating its price to reach $63,140 by April 2024 and an ambitious $125,000 by the end of the year.

Historical data, macroeconomic factors, and the anticipated impact of the Bitcoin halving event in April 2024 support this bullish stance.

