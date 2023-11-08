Bitcoin throne shaken? XRP and emerging tokens make headlines

According to a recent report from Bloomberg, the crypto market is experiencing a significant rally, with speculative demand being driven by the revival of Bitcoin (BTC).

In November, MarketVector’s index of the largest 100 digital assets, a gauge tracking the performance of the bottom half and mid-tier tokens, rose 16% and 14%, respectively. This outpaced the broader market’s 4% gain and Bitcoin’s modest 1% gain.

As a result, BTC’s dominance in the $1.38 trillion crypto market has declined to about 49% from its peak of 51.5% in October, according to CoinGecko data. This decline is often seen as a sign of increasing risk appetite among digital asset investors.

Optimism spreads beyond Bitcoin

Richard Galvin, co-founder of Digital Asset Capital Management, said the rally is “more widespread and sustained” than any price action seen since January. Galvin told Bloomberg that in what is still a “relatively weak” environment in terms of liquidity, substantial growth is seen.

Bitcoin surged a remarkable 28% last month, its biggest since January, driven by expectations for the first US Bitcoin spot exchange-traded fund (ETF) to gain approval for direct investments in the token.

According to the report, the general sense of optimism has extended beyond Bitcoin, driven by speculations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) has concluded its interest rate hike. Additionally, according to Bloomberg, the crypto rally is spreading into other areas, such as decentralized finance (DeFi), which includes blockchain projects that facilitate peer-to-peer transactions.

Interest rates for borrowing stablecoins on leading DeFi lender Aave have soared above 10%, reflecting investors’ willingness to pay higher costs to fund trading positions.

XRP’s strength shines amid Ripple’s legal battle

Among “smaller tokens,” XRP demonstrated strength by registering a 14% rise in November. This surge can be attributed to Ripple’s recent partial legal victory at the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The lawsuit raised the question of whether XRP should be classified as a security falling within the SEC’s regulatory purview.

As a result, XRP is currently trading at $0.6699, having experienced a notable decline of over 5% over the past 24 hours after failing to consolidate above current levels. Nonetheless, the token has made significant profits, as evidenced by its 11.4% increase over the past seven days.

Additionally, speculation about a possible resolution of the SEC lawsuit has been fueled by the upcoming November 9 deadline for a briefing event on resolution of outstanding issues in the case.

While Bitcoin has experienced a significant rebound this year, rising 111% after the crypto debacle in 2022, it is currently trading at $34,800, showing sideways price action and a modest 1% gain over the past seven days. The rise is consolidating above this key level. ,

Overall, the crypto market is experiencing a broad rally beyond Bitcoin, with its peers gaining momentum and the push for decentralized finance increasing.

Ripple’s positive developments have contributed to the surge in XRP, while Bitcoin’s comeback and rising investor sentiment indicate a possible shift in overall market dynamics.

Featured image from Shutterstock, chart from tradingview.com

source: www.newsbtc.com