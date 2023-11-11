Bitcoin ‘Terminal Price’ Hints Next BTC All-Time High Is At Least $110K

A classic on-chain indicator suggests that Bitcoin (BTC) could “sell” at at least $110,000 due to the next new bullish cycle.

Data from on-chain analytics platform Look Into Bitcoin hints at a potential six-figure top for Bitcoin’s ” terminal price “.

BTC price to six figures in the next cycle?

As BTC price action is at its highest level in 18 months, forecasters are already considering how high it could go in the coming months and even years.

The target includes $130,000, after the next block subsidy halving in April 2024, with the end of 2025 a popular timeframe for the next cycle top.

Analyzing its terminal value, Look Into Bitcoin creator Philip Swift described its value as a “simple” method of estimating a long-term BTC price peak.

The terminal value is calculated from the so-called “transferred value” of Bitcoin – the value obtained by dividing “coins destroyed in days” (CDD) by the existing supply.

CDD is a popular metric that measures how many inactive days are reset each time the volume of BTC moves on-chain. It is useful as a gauge of the hodler’s intentions and activity.

Bitcoin terminal price and balanced price chart. Source: Consider Bitcoin

Produced by Checkmate, data firm Glassnode’s leading on-chain analyst, the terminal value comes at the top of each BTC price cycle.

Not every all-time high reaches terminal value, but BTC/USD did reach the trendline during its all-time peak in 2017 and early peak in April 2021. The current all-time high of $69,000, which was seen in November of that year, fell short.

Thus Swift suggested that selling at the “near” terminal price would be an appropriate policy. Its bear market counterpart, “equilibrium value”, similarly gives useful market bottom indications.

Buy near the equilibrium price, sell near the terminal price. Can it be that simple?#Bitcoin cycle. pic.twitter.com/llHytNVuxr – Philip Swift (@PositiveCrypto) 10 November 2023

As terminal value increases over time, $110,000 may eventually become a conservative target, if the next all-time high comes only after the next cycle.

Waiting for the Pi Cycle Crossover

In further analysis This week, Swift also highlighted the “Pie Cycle Top” indicator providing reliable long-term high projections.

Related: CME Bitcoin futures top OI as ‘real facts’ drive institutional gains

Pi uses two moving averages for its forecasts, their crossovers announcing the next high – even if with only a few days’ notice.

“The Pie Cycle Top indicator fooled a lot of people, including me, by perfectly identifying the top in the previous cycle…again! Will it mark the Bitcoin top again in this cycle? Swift inquired.

Bitcoin Pi Cycle Top Annotated Chart. Source: Philip Swift/x

This article does not constitute investment advice or recommendations. Every investing and trading move involves risk, and readers should do their own research when making decisions.

Source: cointelegraph.com