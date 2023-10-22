Bitcoin SV (BSV) surged a solid 64% in just one week – what's the story?

The value of Bitcoin SV (BSV) saw a significant increase of 64% this week after being included in the futures trading options of Binance, one of the top global cryptocurrency exchanges. After splitting from Bitcoin Cash (BCH) in late 2018, BSV is now trading at $54.02, a significant increase from $34.08 a week ago.

On Saturday, BSV reached a significant peak above $58 in major spot markets. The last time BSV was seen trading above $58 was in mid-September 2022. Since the remarkable surge on September 27, the crypto has seen a substantial price increase of over 90%.

During the last rally, the price of Bitcoin SV reached an all-time high of $491.64. However, the market crashed, causing the coin to fall by more than 95%. Following rumors of Bitcoin ETF adoption, the price of BSV has started to rise rapidly and is currently trading at an 89.19% discount compared to its previous ATH.

BSV price surged last week. Source: Coingeco

Bitrue, a widely used centralized exchange platform, recently added BSV to its USDT pair and launched a promotional campaign offering a $1,000 welcome bonus. This exchange is particularly favored by the XRP and Ripple communities.

Bitcoin SV: Recapturing Satoshi’s vision with larger blocks

Bitcoin SV (BSV), designed as a peer-to-peer electronic cash system, is claimed to embody the original vision of Bitcoin’s creator, Satoshi Nakamoto, according to its creator, Australian computer scientist Craig Wright. Despite the controversial claims made by many of them. Crypto community controversy.

BSV seeks to address the efficiency issues seen in Bitcoin (BTC) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) by significantly increasing block sizes to reduce transaction fees.

At the beginning of the year, the BSV coin was trading between $39.50 and $44.75 until March, after which it saw a decline and traded between $34.90 and $39.40 by May. This was followed by a relatively minor uptick before another decline, where the price ranged from $29 to $34.90.

BSV market capitalization is $1.07 billion on weekly charts: Tradingview.com

In June, BSV reached an all-time low, but later gained momentum, surged, and subsequently faced rejection around $56.47, resulting in a 50% decline. The coin traded between $34.93 and $39.54 for a period, followed by another decline.

BSV price surge linked to SEC ETF speculation, inter-community disputes

Bitcoin SV (BSV) has experienced a sudden surge in value recently, and some analysts are linking it to the possibility that the US SEC could approve a spot Bitcoin ETF. Given the current controversies within the BSV community – Kristen Egger-Hansen, a well-known BSV supporter, resigned as CEO of nChain due to disagreements with BSV leader Craig Wright – this performance is significant.

In short, the future trajectory of BSV price is dependent on a successful breach of the critical resistance level of $56.48 by bullish market forces. This breakout has the potential to attract new investors and then challenge the higher barrier level of $61.99.

