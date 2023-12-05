MicroStrategy has become one of the top beneficiaries of the recent Bitcoin bullish trend, with the analytics provider raking in billions in profits after ignoring rivals to make long-term bets on Bitcoin.

MicroStrategy, a leading provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software, is riding the early wave of the anticipated Bitcoin bull run. The analytics provider has seen profits on its billion-dollar BTC bet rise to $2 billion after Bitcoin surged from under $38,000 to over $41,000 over the weekend.

In late November, Saylor announced that the company had purchased another $593.3 million worth of Bitcoin at an average price of $36,785 per BTC. With Bitcoin hitting an all-time high of $41,000 this week, the company has made a profit of $11,460 per bitcoin on its vast Bitcoin reserves with an average price of $30,252.

Not only has the company benefited heavily from its massive Bitcoin investment, but MicroStrategy’s stock (MSTR) has surged 8.2% since its purchase in November. MSTR shares were trading 4% higher on Monday and its current market capitalization has reached $8.18 billion. Shares are up 6.74% at the time of writing and with Bitcoin still maintaining its positive sentiment, additional gains could follow in the future.

Bitcoin claims 10th place in global asset market cap

Bitcoin rose significantly to rank among the top global asset market capitalization after reaching $41,000, overtaking Berkshire Hathaway, the American multinational conglomerate led by billionaire investor Warren Buffet.

According to company market cap data, Berkshire Hathaway’s market cap is approximately $776.75 billion at the time of writing and is down 0.11%. In contrast, Bitcoin’s market cap has increased by 0.43% to $816.30 billion.

The cryptocurrency is a few billion away from surpassing Meta Platforms (Facebook) which has a market cap of $822.40 billion and is ranked 9th in the top asset market cap list.

Bitcoin is currently the 10th top asset by market cap in the world. The price of the cryptocurrency has seen a rise due to a myriad of factors, including the possible approval of a Spot Bitcoin ETF, optimistic sentiment about US rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, and the upcoming Bitcoin halving in 2024.

