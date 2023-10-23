Bitcoin Surges to $30K Amid Wall Street Selloff, Chainlink Gains on Tech Upgrade By Investing.com

© Reuters



Following a selloff on Wall Street, its value saw a resurgence over the weekend, surpassing the $30,000 mark. This surge in Bitcoin’s value has increased interest in the cryptocurrency, with its recent CCIP tech-stack upgrade showing strong performance. The total crypto market cap is $1.2 trillion, which represents a 2% increase from the previous day.

Prominent trader Pentoshi identified $28.9k as a key defensive zone for Bitcoin bulls, laying the groundwork for bullish momentum for the digital currency. Meanwhile, swing trader Roman Trading pointed towards a potential bearish “head and shoulders” pattern that could push Bitcoin lower until it crosses $31.8k. This view was refuted by the “titan of crypto”, who remains optimistic about the trajectory of Bitcoin.

Chainlink’s significant growth is attributed to its recent CCIP tech-stack upgrade that simplifies cross-chain transactions. The development has received recognition from ANZ’s Lee Ross, who highlighted Chainlink’s cross-chain capabilities.

Trading group StockMoney Lizards expects a new Bitcoin bull market based on the previous halving pattern, predicting another surge next year. There is also growing sentiment regarding the possible approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF in the US. JPMorgan has predicted multiple approvals for these ETFs, while the CEO of BlackRock (NYSE:) has hinted at a potential “flight to quality” for Bitcoin.

Bitcoin advocate Michael Saylor of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:) shared an encouraging chart supporting this positive outlook. Influenced by market sentiments shaped by analysts and traders alike, the top 10 tokens are showing diverse performance in this dynamic market landscape.

