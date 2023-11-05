Bitcoin price managed to climb above the coveted $35,000 level, which seems to be a major target for bulls over the past few days.

Meanwhile, some altcoins are rising rapidly and making massive gains.

Bitcoin reclaims $35K

Bitcoin price is moving above $35,000 in an attempt to regain this level. At the time of writing, the cryptocurrency is trading at around $35,100, representing an increase of approximately 0.8% over the past 24 hours.

However, it is worth noting that Bitcoin dominance has been declining for a few days in a row. For those unaware, this is the metric most commonly used to estimate your share relative to the entire market. In Layman’s words, this means that altcoins are (collectively) outperforming Bitcoin.

Altcoins blossom across the board

Most altcoins are also trading well in the green, even those with larger market capitalizations, as seen in the heatmap below.

Notably, among the top altcoins, the best performers are Ethereum’s ETH, which is currently pushing $1.9K, and Binance Coin (BNB), which is up 3.9% over the past day.

MultiverseX (EGLD) has undoubtedly been the best performer in the last 24 hours. This is a huge increase of 46% in this period. ImmutableX (IMX) is next in line, with a 25% increase over the same period. PancakeSwap (CAKE) is also growing a lot – 17.7%.

Solana was the worst performing cryptocurrency for the day with a 2.4% decline. Most of the others are in green.

Overall, it seems like the industry has had a positive 24 hours, and it will be interesting to see if the momentum will translate into this week.

