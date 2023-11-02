Bitcoin is up nearly 3% in the last 24 hours. Photo: Getty

Bitcoin breached the $35,000 (£28,700) level after the US Federal Reserve opted to keep rates steady.

At Wednesday’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting the US central bank did what many analysts expected and announced another rate pause. The benchmark federal funds rate is now unchanged at 5.25%-5.50%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) is up nearly 3% in the last 24 hours, now trading at $35,300 (£29,020), according to CoinGecko data.

At one point last day, the world’s largest digital asset by market capitalization hit the $36,000 (£29,600) mark, reaching a high of $35,875 (£29,492), according to CoinGecko data.

“Today we have decided to leave our interest policy unchanged and reduce our securities holdings. We will consider the extent of additional policy firming and how long the policy will remain restrictive based on the totality of incoming data and evolving data.” “We will decide about the outlook on the balance of risks,” Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said at a news conference after the meeting.

Shares related to digital assets also rose. Coinbase (COIN), the largest US crypto exchange, rose 0.89% on Wednesday, while MicroStrategy (MSTR) rose 0.77%. Bitcoin mining firms Riot Platforms (RIOT) and Marathon Digital (MARA) rose 4.4% and 1.25%, respectively.

Bitcoin has been on a continuous rise since October 15. This rising price trajectory appears to be partly driven by speculation that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is close to granting approval for a spot Bitcoin ETF, which would allow investors to acquire. Exposure to cryptocurrencies without owning them.

BlackRock (BLK) is among the wealth managers that have applied to launch such a product. Shortly after Bitcoin’s recent rally began in mid-October, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink spoke in favorable terms about the digital asset in an interview with Fox Business. He indicated that the market’s recent reaction to the digital asset is the “increasing interest in crypto.”

“I think more people are participating in the flight to quality, whether it’s in treasuries, gold or crypto, it depends on how you think about it. And I believe that “Crypto will play that type of role as a flight to quality,” the BlackRock CEO said.

