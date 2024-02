Bitcoin has jumped more than 4% in the past 24 hours, reaching near $45,000 for the first time since mid-January.

According to CoinGecko data, Bitcoin is trading at around $44,800, up 4.6% on the day and 6.3% on the week.

The price change brings Bitcoin closer to the $45,000 mark, a level it has not achieved since shortly after the historic approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shortly after the ETF began trading, investors holding shares in the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) took advantage of its conversion into an ETF to cash out their holdings, leading to selling pressure on Bitcoin that lasted through January and February. Continued.

As far as today’s price movement is concerned, it follows reports that the Fed will likely not lower interest rates in March in line with market expectations.

Volatility has entered the crypto sector, with Boston Fed President Susan Collins pointing to a cut “later this year,” echoing the view of Cleveland Fed President Loretta Meister and signs of future rate cuts. Increases the risk appetite of investors. Accordingly, 24-hour trading volume for Bitcoin has increased by more than 53% to almost $26 billion.

The broader crypto market also traded up, with the market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies rising more than 3% to $1.79 trillion. Among the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market cap, Cardano and Solana have made gains over the past 24 hours, with Cardano rising 11.5% to $0.534 and Solana rising 7.4% to $101.82.

Meanwhile, Dimension’s newly launched DYM token is up 16.5% over the past day. At the time of writing, it is trading at $6.79. That’s nearly double the $3.95 opening price it was initially traded at on Tuesday, according to CoinGecko.

According to CoinGecko data, the token has now reached a fully diluted valuation of $6.8 billion, with another $1 billion added since this time yesterday. Some concerns about Big Brain staking, a validator on the network, were allayed Wednesday.

We are not sir. We have handed over our stake everywhere. Over the next few weeks, the remaining members of the foundation and other investors will own their stakes and it will be fully balanced. – Big Brain Casey 🧠 (@BigBrainKC) 7 February 2024

Big brain revealed to be linked to staking Big Brain Holdings, a venture capital firm that backed Dimension. One of its partners said on Twitter yesterday that they are working on redistributing a portion of the DYM tokens belonging to them and this will give them a bigger voice in governance.

“We’ve handed over our stakes everywhere,” said Big Brain Holdings partner Casey (who goes by one name). “Over the next few weeks, the remaining members of the foundation and other investors will own their stakes and will be fully balanced.”

