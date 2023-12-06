Bitcoin “Supercycle” Started at $15,000: BTC Bulls Aim for $9 Million in 2 Years

According to @RiggsBTC on X, Bitcoin (BTC) is poised for an “unprecedented” surge that could lift it above $9 million over the next two years. Taking to X on December 6th, @RiggsBTC emphasis on this The current Bitcoin bull run, which began in late 2022 when prices dropped to $15,000, marks the beginning of a “supercycle,” a period where BTC will rally aggressively, extending gains.

Will Bitcoin reach $9 million in 2 years?

Asset managers attribute this potential upside to several factors. Considering the Bitcoin halving expected in early April 2021, at the top of the list is a supply shock. @RiggsBTC notes that with less than 21 million BTC in circulation, reduced supply and continued demand could support Bitcoin, fueling aggressive bulls.

To contextualize the potential magnitude of this expected growth, @RiggsBTC estimates that only if 5% of global assets, conservatively estimated at more than $1 quadrillion, implies $50 trillion, exposure to limited BTC in circulation. If it comes in, there will be more bounce.

From the analyst’s perspective, there will only be about 5 million BTC, most of which will be sold from “weak hands” to “nation-states and institutions.” This change would be the basis for a further move that would see Bitcoin reach $9 million “within 24 months.”

Pierre Rochard, vice president of research at Riot Platforms, echoing The sentiment from @RiggsBTC highlights favorable macroeconomic conditions that are likely to drive Bitcoin even higher. Rochard says the US government spends $6 trillion on its $33 trillion debt, which includes $4 trillion in taxes, $2 trillion in borrowing, and $1 trillion in interest payments.

While the government spends huge sums on interest payments alone, Bitcoin has a market capitalization of less than $1 trillion. According to CoinMarketCap, at the time of writing on December 6, BTC had a market cap of $860 billion.

SEC eyes Bitcoin ETF

In addition to the Bitcoin halving event and supporting macroeconomic factors, the community is also looking at regulators. As early as December 2023, the crypto community expects the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to approve the first batch of spot Bitcoin ETFs.

The product will provide institutional investors with the opportunity to gain exposure to Bitcoin in a regulated environment, potentially creating a wave of capital. Since October, hopes for a spot Bitcoin ETF in the United States have boosted prices.

Nevertheless, how the market will react once the SEC authorizes this derivative still remains to be seen. In the past, approvals of major crypto derivatives products, for example, the first Bitcoin futures product in the United States in December 2018, were at cyclical peaks. Later, the price dropped and fell below $20,000.

