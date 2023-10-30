Bitcoin Stabilizes Above $34,000 Despite High Short-Term Holder Profit Taking

Despite massive profit taking by short-term holders, Bitcoin has shown some impressive strength above the $34,000 mark.

Short-term holders of Bitcoin are selling, while long-term holders are still quiet

As analyst James V. Stratton points out in a new Post On X, short-term holders are currently participating in one of the strongest profit-taking events of the last few years.

“Short-term holders” (STH) here refers to all Bitcoin investors who have held their coins for less than 155 days. This group comprises one of the two main divisions of the BTC market, the other being called “long-term holders” (LTH).

Statistically, the longer an investor keeps his coins inactive, the less likely he is to sell them at any time. For this reason, STHs are generally the weak-minded hands in this area, while LTHs are the strong, consistent holders.

Whenever the sector undergoes a significant FUD or FOMO, STH rises and participates in at least some amount of selling. LTHs, on the other hand, usually show very little response.

Since the price of Bitcoin has recently surged significantly, pushing its price above the $34,000 level, STH will naturally be sold off now. One way to track whether this Bitcoin group is selling their coins could be by tracking the amounts they are transferring to exchanges.

In the context of the current discussion, Stratton has decided to choose the version of this indicator that specifically tracks the transactions of investors who are in profit, as profit taking is usually the behavior of focus during rallies. In contrast, loss-making transactions play a greater role in price decline.

Now, here is a chart that shows the trend in the metric for Bitcoin STH over the past two years:

It seems that the value of the metric has become quite high in recent times. Source: @jimmyvs24 on X

As shown in the above graph, Bitcoin STH has sent large volumes onto these centralized platforms in gains since the latest rally in the asset.

This confirms that these weak hands have been selling recently. As mentioned earlier, this is not an uncommon thing to happen, but the scale of profit taking is particularly important this time.

From the chart, it is visible that there have only been a few times over the past few years when STH in profit has moved comparable or higher volumes across exchanges. Given this selloff, it is impressive that Bitcoin has been able to hold above the $34,000 level over the past few days.

As expected from LTH, despite the rally they have not sold much.

The metric has seen a small bump recently. Source: @jimmyvs24 on X

The metric is currently at its sixth-highest value this year, but as is clear from the graph above, the scale of this selloff is still not that large in net terms.

btc price

At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading at around $34,700, up 13% in the past week.

BTC has slowed down a bit since its intense rally. Source: BTCUSD on TradingView

Featured image from Kanchanara on Unsplash.com, charts from tradingview.com, glassnode.com

source: www.newsbtc.com