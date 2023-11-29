Bitcoin Spot ETF: SEC Delay Fails to Halt BTC as Price Reaches $38,000

The latest decision from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) was not enough to stop the most important cryptocurrency, Bitcoin. The cryptocurrency surpassed $38,000 even after the SEC moved to delay two spot Bitcoin ETFs.

SEC delays Templeton and Hashdex Bitcoin spot ETFs

On November 28, the SEC delayed its decision on Templeton and Hashdex’s spot Bitcoin ETF application. As part of the announcement, the Commission also invited comments on what has been its key concern so far: the issue of fraud and manipulation and whether surveillance agreements could help curb it.

Despite this development, the crypto market seemed unaffected as Bitcoin crossed $38,000, and altcoins also recorded some gains. This will come as a surprise to many, given that the latest momentum in the market has been majorly attributed to the possibility of spot Bitcoin ETF approval.

A plausible explanation could be the fact that investors are certain that approval is imminent, regardless of the Commission’s actions. This is evident from the fact that institutional money keeps flowing into the crypto market. The latest report from CoinShares revealed that last week the crypto market saw the largest weekly inflows since the end of 2021.

Meanwhile, the SEC’s latest delay is interesting, given that a decision on both applications is not due until January 1, 2024. This has led to much speculation as to whether the move still means approval is on the horizon.

BTC price $38,140 | Source: BTCUSD on tradingview.com

SEC’s latest delay could be a good sign

In a post shared on his X (formerly Twitter) platform, Bloomberg analyst James Seifert questioned the SEC’s actions and what it could mean for a potential approval. He argued that the SEC’s decision could set things up for a “whole wave of approvals” as early as January. The analyst had previously put the chances of approval in January 2024 at 90%.

He further said that the delay on Hashdex’s application (Hashdex’s announcement came shortly after Templeton’s announcement) confirmed his argument. He believes the SEC is moving forward to prepare all applicants for potential approval by January 10, 2024. He was quick to note that these approvals would be for the 19B-4 and would not necessarily mean immediate launch.

Scott Johnson, a notable attorney at Davis Polk, shared similar sentiments as Seifert. He said the SEC may have opted to delay these applications early so that the comment period could end before January 10, 2024. This way, they can approve all the applications at the same time.

Featured image from Forecast News, chart from Tradingview.com

source: www.newsbtc.com