Bitcoin spot ETF: SEC crash contributed to $220 million in crypto liquidations

On Tuesday, the crypto market was taken by storm when a tweet from the official This was followed by an initial surge in the price but it was short-lived as the price would fall shortly thereafter. This was because Commission Chairman Gary Gensler revealed that the tweet was fake and the regulator’s social media accounts were compromised.

SEC hack triggers $220 million liquidation

In the wake of the wild fluctuations in the price of Bitcoin due to the SEC hack, a large number of crypto traders found themselves incurring massive losses. According to CoinGlass data, more than $220 million has been liquidated in the last 24 hours, the second largest liquidation event so far in 2024.

The website also notes that over 70,000 traders were also victims of this liquidation event. Furthermore, given that the crypto market has seen the price of Bitcoin and other assets fluctuate in both directions, both long and short traders have been affected.

Source: CoinGlass

However, given that the downtrend has continued for a longer period of time, long-term traders have emerged as the group with the most liquidations during this period. Of the more than $220 million of liquidations recorded, long trades accounted for 60.47%, amounting to $133.5 million, while short liquidations volume for the same time period was $87.29 million.

Bitcoin also saw the largest single liquidation order during this time, which occurred on the Bybit exchange. A single trade worth $6 million was liquidated in the BTCUSD trading pair, bringing total liquidations on the crypto exchange to $36.66 million. It trails market leader Binance with $83.88 million and OKEx with $73.97 million.

BTC bears struggle for control Source: BTCUSD on tradingview.com

Is Spot Bitcoin ETF a Sell News Event?

The debate over whether the price of spot Bitcoin ETF approval has already been determined and whether the announcement will cause the price to fall has heated up over the past few weeks. Experts have expressed their views on what will happen after the approval.

Crypto analyst Andrew Kang believes the approval will spark a race among applicants to get as much as possible of the $10 billion to $20 billion that will come from fees. Thus, they will all be at the forefront of marketing to promote their ETFs.

On the other hand, renowned economist, Peter Schiff believes that spot ETFs will not actually be good for the asset. Obviously, the arrival of the spot Bitcoin ETF will mean that there is no longer any good news to trigger a price rally. This way, it will turn into a ‘Sell News’ program.

However, if Tuesday’s performance is anything to go by, it could mean the ETF has already been priced in, with the price falling even before the SEC debunked the tweet from the hacked account.

Featured image from SoFi, chart from tradingview.com

