Bitcoin Spot ETF in January 2024: A New Player Has Just Joined the Game

In the ongoing spot Bitcoin ETF mania, Pando has joined the race aiming to seize the opportunities arising following the possible approval of a BTC spot ETF by the US SEC.

Pando Submits Spot Bitcoin ETF Filing

Switzerland-based asset management company, Pando Asset Spot has become the latest entrant in the Bitcoin exchange traded fund (ETF) race. The investment firm officially submitted its Spot BTC ETF filing to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on November 29.

As the deadlines for the SEC’s decision on spot Bitcoin ETF approval approach, news of the late filing comes as a surprise to the crypto sector.

In the filing, Pando Asset provided a lengthy outline of its spot BTC ETF, PBTC, highlighting its purpose, offering, net asset value, regulatory compliance, tax considerations, and other factors.

“The Trust was formed as a Delaware statutory trust on November 16, 2023. The purpose of the trust is to have ownership of the Bitcoins transferred to the trust in exchange for shares issued by the trust. Each share represents a partial undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The trust assets primarily consist of bitcoins held by the Bitcoin Custodian on behalf of the trust,” the filing said.

Pando’s BTC Spot ETF brings the total number of spot Bitcoin ETFs filed in the crypto space to 13. These include applications from major financial institutions such as Grayscale, BlackRock, Ark Invest, WisdomTree, and others.

The crypto space is currently anticipating the approval of these ETFs, as many crypto experts have predicted that the introduction of a Bitcoin spot ETF could lead to massive inflows to BTC which could trigger the bullish trend.

While the crypto community awaits the US SEC’s final decision on spot Bitcoin ETF approval, Bloomberg analyst, James Seifert, predicts a favorable approval outcome for the BTC spot ETF.

According to Seifert, a spot bitcoin ETF could potentially receive approval as soon as January 10, 2024. His prediction is also supported by another ETF expert, senior Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas, who gives a strong 90% probability for the approval of the Spot Bitcoin ETF.

“People are asking me whether we have changed the possibilities. No, we’re still stuck at a 90% chance of approval by January 10th (aka this cycle), which is the same chance we’ve had for months (before it was cool/safe). What we are seeing now: More amended/final filings will be implemented and there will be clarity on commodity versus cash creation,” Balchunas said.

The price of BTC is moving towards $38,000. Source: BTCUSD on tradingview.com

