Bitcoin Spot ETF: Experts debate prospects of SEC 'ragpull' bitcoinist.com

A group of experts have come together to discuss their views on the US SEC Chairman’s next steps for spot bitcoin ETF approval, debating whether Gensler is waiting until the last moment before making an “epic” rug pull. Will be.

Analysts consider potential Gensler Ragpull

Bloomberg ETF analysts have weighed in on the idea that the Chairman of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Gary Gensler, may have unpleasant plans for spot Bitcoin ETF applications.

The discussion in a post on

Seifert issued an update announcing that Valkyrie Bitcoin Funds, a specialized alternative asset management firm, has joined the prospectus revision train for the Spot Bitcoin ETF. The fund manager submitted an application for spot Bitcoin ETF approval to the SEC in early June this year.

Commenting on the update, Nadig said he continued to think Gensler might be planning to pull the rug by denying all spot applications.

“I’m sure it would be much more boring than this – but sometimes it feels like it’s all a setup for a giant Gensler semi-comedic rug-pull,” Nadig said.

Responding to Nadig’s statement, Seifert also agreed that he had continually discussed the possibilities of a Gensler rug bridge. He said that if the rug were to be pulled, it would be “absolutely epic for them.”

Balchunas joined the rug pull theory, saying it would lead to a series of legal actions and lawsuits. However, he said the possible Gensler rug puller was suspicious.

Balchunas said, “It would be astonishingly sadistic and could trigger a wave of lawsuits, but it is out of the question and why we would not go above a 90% chance of approval in January or sooner.”

BTC price rises above $35,500 Source: BTCUSD on tradingview.com

Vanguard Opts Out of Spot Bitcoin ETF Trend

The number of Spot BTC ETF applications continues to increase as the US SEC deliberates on its final decision to provide a stronger defense and clarity to approve applications or reject ETF applications.

Many industry leaders have joined the Bitcoin ETF race, including BlackRock, Ark Invest, WisdomTree, Fidelity, VanEck, Bitwise, and most recently the Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund.

While BTC ETF applications from several asset management competitors are pending, Vanguard Chief Executive Officer Tim Buckley told CNBC that the asset management firm has no plans to join the long list of spot Bitcoin ETF candidates.

It is common knowledge that Vanguard’s founder, John C. Bogle, was adverse to the idea of ​​a Bitcoin ETF and had openly displayed his displeasure towards ETFs. The Vanguard founder’s stance on ETFs may not be the reason for Buckley’s rejection of the Spot Bitcoin ETF.

However, Buckley said the Vanguard firm was focused solely on moving clients toward asset classes with intrinsic values ​​and cash flows, not digital assets like BTC.

