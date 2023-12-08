As investment management firm VanEck has predicted, the crypto market is on the verge of a potentially game-changing shift. In a recent analysis, VanEck predicted a substantial flow of funds into Bitcoin spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs), with investments expected to exceed $2.4 billion in the first quarter of 2024 alone.

This bullish prediction is in line with the expected launch of the first Bitcoin spot ETF in the US, which could positively change the crypto landscape.

Bitcoin bullish forecast

The forecast comes against a backdrop where investors are increasingly attracted to ‘hard money’ assets, which remain largely unaffected by the whims of US authorities, as VanEck indicated.

In this context, Bitcoin emerges as a particularly attractive alternative due to its “flexibility” and limited connection with traditional financial markets.

Despite the expected volatility in the market, VanEck analysts maintain strong confidence in Bitcoin’s market stance, estimating that its price is unlikely to fall below $30,000 in early 2024.

VanEck’s report delves further into the future of Bitcoin, highlighting the importance of the upcoming Bitcoin halving in April 2024. The event is expected to “proceed without any major forks or missed blocks”, thereby increasing the value of Bitcoin.

Unsurprisingly, the company estimates that Bitcoin could hit a new all-time high on November 9, 2024, three years after its last peak.

VanEck said such a milestone could lead to Bitcoin’s mysterious creator, Satoshi Nakamoto, being named Time Magazine’s “Man of the Year,” especially if Bitcoin reaches the $100,000 threshold.

The Rising Tide of Ethereum and Solana: VanEck’s Perspective on Altcoin Market Dynamics

In contrast to Bitcoin’s expected dominance, VanEck sheds a different light on Ethereum’s future. The firm estimates that although Ethereum will not overtake Bitcoin in market cap in 2024, it is likely to outperform every major tech stock.

However, Ethereum is anticipated to face challenges from other smart contract platforms like Solana, which present fewer uncertainties regarding scalability. VanEck’s analysis shows that Ethereum will show strong performance, but it will lose market share to these emerging platforms.

The report also touches on geopolitical implications for Bitcoin. Countries like Argentina are expected to follow El Salvador by sponsoring state-level Bitcoin mining and taking advantage of its energy resources.

This trend, combined with Bitcoin’s regulatory clarity and energy intensity, is predicted to attract the attention of quasi-state entities in Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia.

According to VanEck’s insight, the period after the halving will see a market rally led by Bitcoin, whose value will eventually flow into smaller tokens.

Finally, VanEck focused on Solana and predicted it would become a top three blockchain based on market cap, total value locked (TVL), and active users. This surge is expected to fuel Solana’s entry into the spot ETF wars, with applications expected to increase from asset managers.

