Bitcoin Spot ETF Approval: The 'Most Important' Short-Term Catalyst for BTC Price? , bitcoinist.com

MESOT, THAILAND – June 5, 2021: Bitcoin standing in front on shiny blurred background, new concept cryptocurrency virtual money digital currency is the future of online financial payments, free copy text space.

The price of Bitcoin has seen a massive surge over the past few weeks, largely due to talk of the possible approval of a Bitcoin spot ETF (exchange-traded fund) in the United States. And there has been widespread commentary about what will happen for major cryptocurrencies now that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has given the green light to existing applications for spot ETFs.

Cantor Fitzgerald, a leading investment and brokerage firm, is one of the latest entities to consider the possibility and potential impact of a Bitcoin spot ETF in the United States.

Here’s why Cantor Fitzgerald thinks a Bitcoin spot ETF will be approved

Josh Siegler and Will Carlson, research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald, are becoming “increasingly confident” that the highly anticipated Bitcoin spot ETF will get SEC approval in the US, according to a report from Bloomberg.

Cantor Fitzgerald analysts believe the SEC, which has been reluctant to approve a Bitcoin investment product due to various market concerns, is now more likely to give the green light to amended and newly filed applications.

The report highlights that “a broad surveillance-sharing agreement with a regulated market of significant size” could force the SEC’s hand. Interestingly, all pending spot ETF filings now include a monitoring-sharing agreement to detect and address market irregularities.

Additionally, Kantar analysts noted the recent decision in favor of Grayscale, which rejected the asset manager’s proposal by the SEC to convert its Bitcoin Trust into an ETF. Siegler and Carlson said:

Ultimately, the court found that the SEC failed to explain why it approved a Bitcoin futures ETF but rejected Grayscale’s spot offering, despite ample evidence that the two products were similar on a number of regulatory factors.

Ultimately, Siegler and Carlson believe that “Bitcoin spot ETF approval is the most important short-term catalyst for Bitcoin’s price.” To support this claim, analysts cite the latest price rally by major cryptocurrencies, which all started with a false headline that BlackRock’s ETF had been approved.

Cantor Fitzgerald analysts said:

The approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF in the US would be “a watershed moment” for the long-term adoption and legalization of Bitcoin.

bitcoin price overview

At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading at $34,104, up a negligible 0.2% over the past 24 hours. The market leader has been moving mostly sideways since failing to close above $35,000 earlier this week – its highest level in nearly 18 months.

Nevertheless, BTC has maintained a large portion of its gains on the weekly time frame, with a substantial gain of 13.2% over the past seven days. Meanwhile, the leading cryptocurrency has jumped nearly 27% over the past two weeks, according to CoinGecko data.

Bitcoin price rises on daily time frame Source: BTCUSDT chart on TradingView

Featured image from iStock, chart from TradingView

Source: bitcoinist.com